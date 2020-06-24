New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stem Cell Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916340/?utm_source=GNW

However, Asia-Pacific is growing at the highest growth rate. Stem cells are majorly used in regenerative medicine, especially in the field of dermatology. However, oncology is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, due to a large number of pipeline products present for the treatment of tumors or cancers. With the increase in the number of regenerative medicine centers, the stem cell market is also expected to increase in the future.



Stem cell banking is gaining importance with the support of government initiatives. The number of stem cell banks is increasing in developing countries, which is aiding the growth of the market. Also, increasing awareness about stem cell storage among the people has positively affected the market. Currently, the market is not well established in many therapeutic areas and has shown nascent success in history. However, it holds great potential in both the diagnosis and therapeutic fields.



Key Market Trends

Oncology Disorders Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



Cancer has a major impact on the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 data on cancer, the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Moreover, Cancer Research UK suggests that the population suffering from cancer is expected to increase in the future. As per the report, if recent trends in the incidence of major cancers and population growth are consistent, it is predicted there will be 27.5 million new cancer cases worldwide each year by 2040.



Stem cell transplants are procedures that restore blood-forming stem cells in people who have had theirs destroyed by the very high doses of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Embryonic stem cells (ESC) are the major source of stem cells for therapeutic purposes, due to their higher totipotency and indefinite lifespan, as compared to adult stem cells with lower totipotency and restricted lifespan. These advantages along with the increasing incidence of cancer is expected to help the growth of stem cell market



North America Captured The Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance



North America dominated the overall stem cell market with the United States contributing to the largest share in the market. The United States (US) and Canada have a developed and well-structured health care system. These systems also encourage research and development. These policies encourage global players to enter the US and Canada. As a result, these countries enjoy the presence of many global market players. Additionally, Mexico is a developing nation with the benefit of being a neighbor to the United States. This allows many companies to penetrate in Mexico as well. This helps the growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The stem cell market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The presence of major market players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (Qiagen NV), Sigma Aldrich (A Subsidiary of Merck KGaA), Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Stem Cell Technologies, is in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry in the market. The product advancements and improvement in stem cell technology by the major players are increasing the competitive rivalry.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916340/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001