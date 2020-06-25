New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cone Crushers Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916339/?utm_source=GNW

The crushing and grinding requirement of industries, such as mining, construction, processing, and demolition, has changed drastically in the last two decades, where crushers were primarily stationary equipment that used to convert coarse materials to more elegant materials and eventually pass them onto the tertiary crushing equipment. Now the demand for mobile and portable crushers is observing a significant growth.



- Industries that operate crushing equipment are focusing on lowering costs, increasing production, and becoming more energy-efficient as crushing equipment is the primary reason behind increased energy consumption in these industries. For instance, comminution consumes the most significant part of the energy used in mining operations, 30-70%. According to Thermo Fisher, grinding and crushing of ore are energy-intensive and account for about 3-5% of the world’s power usage. Owing to this, various vendors in the market are increasingly offering solutions that are energy efficient and save costs. For example, Metso’s new Lokotrack LT4MX mobile cone crusher is said to provide excellent energy efficiency with the direct v-belt drive.

- New cone crushers that operate with hydraulic hold-down clamping enable industries to crush at more capacity with increased power than ever before. The automatic control of cone crushers has maximized power draw, along with their throughput, owing to which vendors in the market are focusing on increasing the capacity of their offerings. For example, the Nordberg HP900 series cone crusher from Metso comes with a new lubrication system, improved kinematics, a raised pivot point, and increased power to offer a 15% increase in its capacity. The increased size provides increased production and output in the mining industries, where production capacity and throughput are vital.

- The application of cone crushers in construction work and road laying material is significantly rising. With the growing concept of recycling, current crushers can separate bitumen and aggregates for reuse as new asphalt. New asphalt stations can create unique asphalt mix with up to 70% recycled material, and various businesses are deploying cone crushers, along with the jaw crushers, to enhance the speed and capacity. For example, Veljekset Paupek, based in Tornio, Finland, has adopted the Lokotrack LT200HP cone crusher and the Lokotrack LT106 jaw crushing plant, to create a two-stage crushing process. This has enabled it to crush an entire batch of 10,000 metric tons in just two weeks.

- In addition to this, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly restricted global mining and construction operations, with the industry facing a severe shortage of workforce and capital investment. Such developments are expected to influence the global demand for equipment in these industries, as enterprises are expected to either avoid or postpone their buying decisions during the year. Over the next two years, the mining and construction industries are expected to adopt a larger scale of automation to reduce dependency on the workforce. Such developments may attract higher investment in cone crushers that are mobile and offer automated solutions. Overall, the demand is expected to pick up by mid of 2021.



Key Market Trends

Mining and Metallurgy is Expected to Hold Major Share



- The metal and mining industry has been recovering from one of its difficult periods in the past decade. The market volatility and the downturns in commodity prices have also created a new trend, where cost-cutting, automation, and operational efficiency have become crucial. This slowdown of the industry has created potential opportunities for significant companies to restructure their offerings and integrate smart practices to provide optimized and sustainable solutions to clients.

- Players in the market are offering equipment that saves costs. For example, the Metso MX cone crushers have coupled a rotating bowl and piston into one crusher. This patented multi-action technology primarily results in lower operating costs, higher uptime, and more consistent output. These cone crushers are suited for secondary, tertiary, and quaternary crushing stages in hard and soft rock applications. The company also claims that it saves 10% or more in OPEX, compared to traditional cone crushers.

- The mining industry has always been encouraging and adopting digitalization and innovation. This trend is expected to help the mining operations to get the most productivity from their assets by using advanced data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). The crusher manufacturers worldwide are also heading toward the same trend by launching equipment with built-in computer intelligence that will allow the miners to forecast equipment wear and reduce the unexpected downtime.

- For instance, in September 2019, the Sandvik 800i series of connected cone crushers were expanded by the company and included three new high performing crushers. These crushers were launched with the latest automation and connectivity system (ACS) as standard. The new series of cone crushers primarily features mechanical upgrades, connectivity, advanced automation, and rebuild possibilities to predict performance, maximize uptime, and provide sustainability.

- However, the recent coronavirus outbreak has presented significant effects on the mining sector, primarily due to the lower mineral offtake, owing to the lack of demand from the end-user industries and the non-availability of labor caused by the nationwide lockdown. At the start of the year, it was expected that the capital expenditure by the top miners would increase, and the double-digit growth would be witnessed. However, COVID-19 has presented new challenges, which is expected to restrict this growth, with project work being delayed and investments are put on hold.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth



- The construction industry of China is witnessing growth at a rapid pace, and it is expected to add USD 2.1 trillion to the global construction output by 2030. The country’s ’one belt, one road’ initiative is driving the co-operation and trade with its neighboring countries, thus attracting massive investments in the construction sector, which is expected to drive the country’s construction equipment. China is also planning to develop 30 logistics hubs in 2020 and 150 in the next five years as part of the significant expansion and transformation of its supply chain industry, which is expected to impact the market in the region positively.

- India is one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the region, and its expenditure is expected at around USD 13 trillion in the construction industry by 2030. The country’s expanding population is generating a vast amount of housing projects demand due to the increase in urbanization and disposable income. The focus on the improvement of the infrastructure to boost the economic position is also adding to the market opportunity in the region and creating more growth for the cone crushers in the country as they are highly deployed in the country’s construction sector.

- In 2019, Thyssenkrupp Industries India, part of the Industrial Solutions business area of the ThyssenKrupp group, launched an upgraded version of Roller Bearing Cone Crusher (RBC 4000) in EXCON-2019. This Cone Crusher is capable of producing high capacity and with a high-quality shape at low maintenance cost. It will be the most efficient cone crusher in the industry. The first equipment has been successfully manufactured at the state-of-the-art Pune factory with extensive research and development efforts by the company’s Indian team.

- With the growing demand for higher-quality iron ore from China (to cut down on pollution and improve efficiency), Australian miners are ramping up their production capacities. They are investing in replacing their older, exhausted mines. With Australia being the largest exporter globally and to China (imported a record 1.07 billion tonnes of iron ore in 2019), such mining trends contribute to the positive demand for processing equipment like cone crushers. ?Further, with the introduction of investor-friendly regulations and laws in emerging economies, such as Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, these countries are expected to witness the approval of numerous production and exploration projects during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The cone crushers market is home to various established vendors that are intensely competing in the market based on product innovations, and multiple vendors operating in the space cover a significant share of the market. However, in terms of market share, few players such as Metso Corporation and Terex Corporation occupy substantial shares. Apart from innovation, various market vendors are involved in several mergers and acquisitions to gain market share, regional presence, and technological capabilities.



- May 2020 - Metso introduced the Nordberg HP900 series cone crusher for the aggregate and mining market. The crusher has been built to increase performance and reduce CAPEX. The crusher also comes with improved kinematics, raised pivot point, and power increase that will lead to a 15% capacity increase. Moreover, a new lubrication system is also included to support the new performance level.

- March 2020 - Telsmith Inc, one of the Astec Industries’ brands, has launched the Titan T200 Cone Crusher at CONEXPO/CON-AGG 2020 in Las Vegas. This new model of T200 cone is designed to deliver maximum uptime availability while reducing the maintenance cost.



