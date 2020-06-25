New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CONDUCTIVE POLYMER MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916461/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Conductive polymers are a class of organic polymers with optical and electrical properties, similar to metals and inorganic semiconductors.Their processability, majorly by dispersion, is what makes conductive polymers advantageous and beneficial.



They are extensively used in printing electronic circuits, organic solar cells, and light-emitting diodes, chemical sensors, electromagnetic shielding, and supercapacitors.A surge in demand for electronic products is a primary factor that drives the market growth.



Since smartphone technology has rapidly developed in recent years, smartphones have replaced the use of various other personal, electronic, and communication gadgets. Moreover, the addition of higher resolution cameras, more prominent touchscreen display, and the integration of several smart features like facial recognition at economical prices are factors predicting to increase the demand for such gadgets.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global conductive polymer market extends across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.In terms of revenue, the region of Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2019.



Due to steady growth in the manufacturing, automotive, and electronics sector, India and China are among the most promising economies across the Asia Pacific region. Since the conductive polymer is broadly utilized in manufacturing electronic circuit boards, batteries, and sensors used in electric vehicles, the development of these industries fuels the conductive polymer market growth across the Asia Pacific.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

An increase in the number of polymer suppliers has led to a highly fragmented market. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Abtech Scientific, MERCK KGaA, Solvay SA, American Dyes Inc, and KEMET Corporation, among numerous others.



