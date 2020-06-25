New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916457/?utm_source=GNW





The growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market is propelled by a worldwide surge in the prevalence of hypertension.Antihypertensive drugs are used to treat patients suffering from hypertension, a medical condition that involves a rise in blood pressure in the arteries.



Moreover, an individual who suffers from hypertension is very susceptible to other complications like aneurysm and heart failure.Thus, hypertension requires early diagnosis as well as management by using antihypertensive drugs.



The frequency of cardiovascular diseases among the geriatric population is predicted to increase at an alarming rate.Therefore, a steady and rapid rise in the geriatric population is among the key drivers of the antihypertensive drugs market as the aging population is highly vulnerable to high blood pressure.



This would further be beneficial for the global antihypertensive drugs market growth as aged individuals continue to become prone to hypertension and other cardiovascular complications. Conversely, an upsurge in research related to antihypertensive drugs in developing economies, would offer profitable prospects through the forecast period. However, recent patent expirations are expected to hinder the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market. They lead to the entrance of cheap generics in the market and thus limit market expansion. For instance, Bystolic, an antihypertensive drug by Allergan, will lose patent protection in 2021.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global antihypertensive drugs market includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. According to the research, North America dominated the antihypertensive drugs market in 2019, possessing a revenue share of 35.02%. It is anticipated that the region will continue this trend throughout the forecast period, as a result of a rise in the prevalence of hypertension and chronic kidney disorders. Additionally, the presence of major companies like Johnson & Johnson propels the antihypertensive drugs market growth in the North America region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

An intense rivalry exists among the major enterprises in the market, and the degree of competition is extensive. Allergan PLC, Aspire Bariatrics Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, etc. are among the renowned companies in the market.



Companies mentioned

1. ALLERGAN PLC

2. ASPIRE BARIATRICS INC

3. ASTRAZENECA PLC

4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC

5. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

6. DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED

7. HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC

8. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

9. LUPIN LIMITED

10. MEDTRONIC PLC

11. MERCK & CO INC

12. NOVARTIS AG

13. PFIZER INC

14. SANOFI

15. SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD (RANBAXY LABORATORIES)

