Icelandair and the Icelandic Cabin Crew Association (FFI) have signed a new collective-bargaining agreement which is valid until 30 September 2025. The agreement meets the set objectives of increasing productivity and flexibility for the Company and at the same time ensures competitive compensation for cabin crew members. The agreement will now be presented to FFI members who will vote on the agreement.

