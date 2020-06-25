THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

PRESS RELEASE 25 JUNE 2020 07:00 CEST

REGULATED INFORMATION

Ghent, BELGIUM – 25 June 2020 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the

"Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, announces today that 644,287 existing shares have been admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

The 644,287 shares were issued by the Company on 27 January 2020 as part of an aggregate of 3,166,666 shares that were placed in the framework of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering. The shares were issued at a (gross) issue price of EUR 6.00 per share pursuant to a capital increase in cash that was decided by the Company's board of directors within the framework of the authorised capital with dis-application of preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders of the Company and, in so far as required, of existing holders of subscription rights (stock options) of the Company. Of the 3,166,666 shares, 2,522,379 were immediately admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels upon their issuance (on the basis of applicable listing prospectus exemptions), while 644,287 shares were not immediately admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels upon their issuance (as their admission to listing and trading was subject to the approval of a listing prospectus).

A listing prospectus has been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority on 16 June 2020 with respect to the 644,287 shares (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus is available in Belgium at no cost at the Company's registered office, located at AA Tower, Technologiepark 122, 9052 Ghent, Belgium. Subject to country restrictions, the Prospectus is also available on the following website: www.sequanamedical.com/investors/equity-placement-2020/our-offering-page/ or by clicking here .

Trading of the 644,287 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels is expected to commence on 26 June 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste, Director Investor Relations

Tel: +32 (0) 498 05 35 79

Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp, Melissa Gardiner



Tel: +44 203 709 5000

Email: sequanamedical@consilium-comms.com LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos

Tel: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris@lifesciadvisors.com





About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company developing the alfapump platform for the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure. Fluid overload is a fast growing complication of advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) related cirrhosis and a common complication in heart failure. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for the alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026. Both indications leverage Sequana Medical's alfapump, a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination.

In the U.S., the company's key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA. The North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) in recurrent and refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis is currently underway, and is intended to support a commercial marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 750 alfapump systems have been implanted to date. Building on its proven alfapump platform, Sequana Medical is developing alfapump DSR, a breakthrough, proprietary approach to fluid overload due to heart failure. Clinical proof-of-concept was achieved in a first-in-human single dose DSR study and a repeated dose alfapump DSR study (RED DESERT) in heart failure patients is currently underway.

Sequana Medical is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com .

