MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpSystems announced today the acquisition of Titus and Boldon James, both leaders in data classification software that helps organizations classify and protect information. Adding these outstanding companies to HelpSystems’ security portfolio establishes the leading platform in data classification and meets customers’ needs for a comprehensive, powerful suite of data security options.



The solutions offered by Titus and Boldon James make sure sensitive information is classified properly and secured. They work in lockstep with HelpSystems’ GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer and Clearswift e-mail and web security solutions to protect data at every stage of its lifecycle whether it resides on premise, in the cloud, or is just passing through the Internet.

“Bringing Titus and Boldon James into the HelpSystems family is another step toward our unwavering goal of giving customers the most robust collection of trusted security and automation solutions available, backed by a people-first commitment to long-term customer success,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. “The talent, success, and market-leading solutions that characterize both Titus and Boldon James enrich and expand our ability to help our customers keep their data safe.”

Titus and Boldon James are trusted by thousands of organizations around the world including those in financial services, manufacturing, military, and government. The acquisition helps HelpSystems customers further improve their security posture and meet intensifying regulatory requirements including CCPA, GDPR, SOX, PCI-DSS, HIPAA by mitigating data leakage and regaining control of sensitive data in their organizations.

“Titus fits well with HelpSystems’ security portfolio, and we are thrilled to expand the range of solutions for our customers,” said Jim Barkdoll, CEO, Titus. “We are confident we have found the right place to continue driving our innovation and business forward.”

CEO of Boldon James Martin Sugden added, “Joining these well-known players in the data security space is the ultimate way to offer global organizations the ability to detect and protect their ever-growing troves of sensitive data. We are delighted to join HelpSystems and stand together in providing the leading data classification platform for companies worldwide.”

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation solutions simplify critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com

About Titus

Titus is a leader in providing solutions that enable businesses to accelerate their adoption of data protection. The company’s products enable organizations to discover, classify, protect, analyze, and share information. With an open, intelligent policy manager, Titus customers can address regulatory compliance initiatives and get more out of their existing security investments. Millions of users in over 120 countries trust Titus to keep their data compliant and secure, including some of the largest financial institutions and manufacturing companies in the world, government and military organizations across the G7 and Australia, and Fortune 2000 companies. More information is available at www.titus.com .

About Boldon James

Boldon James is an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally-recognized innovation, service excellence and technology solutions that work. Boldon James solutions integrate with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively manage data, streamline operations, and proactively respond to regulatory change. The company has a 30-year heritage of delivering for the world’s leading commercial organizations, systems integrators, defense forces, and governments. To learn more, visit www.boldonjames.com .