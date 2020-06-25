Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 24th June, Bank borrowed via the ECB's latest TLTRO III operation EUR 150 million for the 3-year term.

Loan maturity date is on 28th June 2023 with early repayment option starting on 29th September 2021.

Bank’s total borrowing allowances for TLTRO-III operations are set at EUR 571.64 million. Interest rate on TLTRO III is -0.5% from June 2020 to June 2021 and for banks meeting the lending thresholds, the interest rate can be as low as -1%.

