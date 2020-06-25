REGULATORY RELEASE

CANCELLATION OF KLÉPIERRE SHARES

Paris – June 25, 2020

On June 22, 2020, the Klépierre Executive Board decided to cancel 2,724,897 Klépierre shares with effect as of June 22, 2020. These shares had been acquired between July 2, 2018, and November 5, 2018, as part of the share buyback program initiated in March 2017.

The Klépierre Executive Board took this decision in accordance with existing financial authorizations, specifically the one pertaining to capital reduction as per Resolution No. 18 approved by shareholders at the Combined General Meeting of April 30, 2020.

Pursuant to this decision, Klépierre’s issued share capital now stands at €419,914,877.20, consisting of 299,939,198 shares, each with a par value of €1.40 and one theoretical voting right.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €23.7 billion at December 31, 2019 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

