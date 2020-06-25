Duluth, GA, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce SOC111: Children and Grief to the online child care training course catalog.

Loss, including the death of a loved one, is a universal and inevitable part of the human experience. In other words, it happens to everyone. We all lose people we love and care about due to death. Unfortunately, we can experience loss and death as early as infancy. Early childhood educators often feel unprepared to help children grieve losses so early in life. This course is designed to help educators be more prepared and confident in supporting children when instances of loss occur.

Although children can experience a variety of losses, the death of a loved one is one of the most difficult losses any person will experience. Loss, especially a death, can be hard for adults to understand and face. How children react to loss will be affected by what they know about loss. Culture and family beliefs will also influence how children grieve. In other words, children’s understanding of loss (and death) depends on their experiences with loss, how people around them react, and what others tell them about loss. Children’s understanding of loss also depends on their age and developmental level. It can be helpful for childcare professionals to know about different types of loss to better understand what the children in their classrooms are experiencing in their lives. This understanding can, in turn, help educators to respond in ways most likely to meet students’ needs.

This course will explore how children experience grief and loss during the early years. Participants will explore recommended practices for helping children cope with the death of a loved one and other associated losses. Participants will learn how to be more culturally responsive to students and families who are grieving. Participants will discover the potential impact of supporting others in their grief and self-care strategies for teachers will be shared.

“This course equips educators to better understand how children move through the stages of grief so they can engage with children in developmentally appropriate ways,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Students will also learn strategies to address a loss in the program, or with in a family, using culturally responsive language and approaches.”

SOC111: Children and Grief is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

