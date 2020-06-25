SAN ANTONIO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it signed a new client, Desert Mountain, to help them increase club membership and home sales.



The agreement calls for a multi-phase approach beginning with audience data discovery and analysis, followed by creation of several custom ad concepts (both video and static) culminating with a highly targeted digital advertising strategy.

“We have been looking to consolidate all of the capabilities needed to execute a data-driven marketing strategy under one roof,” said Kim Atkinson, Director of Marketing and Communications at Desert Mountain. “CloudCommerce’s solution fits our needs perfectly. We’re off to an exciting start.”

“Digital advertising is a multidisciplinary practice. We are seeing more and more customers coming to CloudCommerce because we are a ‘one-stop shop’ that can deliver audience data analytics, data-driven creative design, and fully managed campaign execution,” said Andrew Van Noy, CEO of CloudCommerce. “Our integrated solution of software and services is perfectly positioned to capture market share. We look forward to a very productive relationship with Desert Mountain.”

The data analytics component of the solution is powered by SWARM, CloudCommerce’s proprietary audience intelligence technology.

About Desert Mountain

Situated as high as 4,500 in the picturesque Sonoran Desert of Scottsdale, Ariz., Desert Mountain is among the finest private golf and recreational communities in the world and is consistently ranked among the top private clubs in the nation. Often referred to as The Best Golf Club in the World, Desert Mountain is recognized as a Distinguished Club from Boardroom Magazine and is among the top 100 Platinum Golf and Country Clubs in the world and the only club in Arizona to be ranked in the top 20. It is the only private community worldwide with six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, and an 18-hole, par-54 course, No. 7, designed by Bill Brownlee and Wendell Pickett. Sitting on 8,000 acres, Desert Mountain is also home to a newly remodeled spa, tennis on three surfaces, and ten restaurants, plus 20 miles of private hiking trails, mountain biking, horseback riding and luxury camping. A full suite of recreational, dining and luxury experiences await members and residents in the majestic Desert Mountain community. New homes are selling now at Seven Desert Mountain™, the community’s newest luxury residential enclave. Learn more about membership and Seven Desert Mountain at http://www.desertmountain.com .

About Cloud Commerce, Inc.

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. CloudCommerce was Ranked Number 235th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit our website at www.CloudCommerce.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.