In the announcement dated 24 June 2020 it was incorrectly informed that 3,000 stock options, granted under Borregaard’s option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 51.49 per share. The correct strike price is NOK 39.94 per share.

The correct announcement is as follows:

Yesterday 3,000 stock options, granted under Borregaard’s option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 39.94 per share. In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 2,489 own shares at an average price of NOK 105.03 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 June 2020.

After this transaction, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,555,207. Borregaard owns 406,829 treasury shares representing 0.41% of total shares outstanding.

