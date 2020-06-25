New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917213/?utm_source=GNW





The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies HL into two main types: classical HL (CHL) and nodular lymphocyte-predominant HL (NLPHL), which CHL accounts for 95% of cases. Historically, treatment of HL has been mostly reliant on chemotherapies, radiotherapy and SCT and has lacked a rapidly advancing pipeline.



In recent years however, the arrival of three novel agents reflect a change in the treatment paradigm, shifting from cytotoxic therapies to immunotherapies and novel cell-based therapies.The analyst is expecting a total of 6 new entrants to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2019-2029, while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment as novel combinations.



The main competition will between drug entering the first-line setting and novel combinations within the salvage setting for relapsed and refractory patients. Given the high cure rate for this indication, these two early setting are the most determinant of global sales for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.



- The main drivers of growth include the anticipated label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

- The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of the market leading drugs and the lack of premium priced therapeutics entering the market.

- Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, marketed drug combinations and CAR-T cell therapies are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

- The most important unmet needs in the Hodgkin’s lymphoma market include: improving cure rates in the first-line treatment setting, more options available for relapsed and refractory patients and alternative treatments to stem cell transplants.



- Six late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter Hodgkin lymphoma market from 2019 onwards. What the impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- What are the current unmet needs in Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

- What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2019-2029? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

- What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?



- Overview of Hodgkin’s lymphoma including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline Hodgkin’s lymphoma market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Hodgkin’s lymphoma therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Hodgkin’s lymphoma therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Hodgkin’s lymphoma therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Hodgkin’s lymphoma market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global Hodgkin’s lymphoma therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

