WATCH NOW: Sin-Sin, the latest SIGMA film shot with SIGMA fp

New Functions and Capabilities in SIGMA fp Firmware Ver. 2.00:

Cinemagraph creation and playback

CinemaDNG footage playback

Still capture during live view and movie shooting in Cine mode

Still image capture from movie files (CinemaDNG, MOV) shot with the SIGMA fp

HDR in movie shooting

Still and movie shooting in Director's Viewfinder mode

Supports DCI 4K 12bit / HDMI Raw output

Supports RAW over HDMI recording with Atomos Ninja V monitor-recorder*

*A free AtomOS firmware update for Ninja V is required

Supports recording Blackmagic RAW codec over HDMI with Blackmagic Video Assist 12G models*

*Requires firmware update of Video Assist 12G models using Video Assist Update 3.3.

Camera movement control is compatible with ZHIYUN Weebill S gimbal*

*Firmware update of the corresponding device is required. Please refer to ZHIYUN firmware release information about functions supported. Since not all functions will be supported in this firmware update, both SIGMA and ZHIYUN will need to continue working on this to make more and more functions to be compatible in future firmware updates

Instruction message explaining error appears when attempting to use greyed-out items in SHOOT menu

Supports camera control in USB mode*

*The SDK (Software Development Kit) for controlling the camera is scheduled to be available by early July

Function Updates and Enhancements In fp Ver. 2.00:

Supports Dual Base ISO (ISO100 and 3200)

Improved AF performance

Improved accuracy with evaluative exposure metering

Improved image quality

Supports CinemaDNG 25 and 29.97 fps (UHD 12bit) shooting

Supports CinemaDNG 100 fps (FHD 12bit) shooting

Supports CinemaDNG 100 and 119.88 fps (FHD 8bit and 10bit) shooting

“OFF” option now available in Color mode

Exposure adjustment now available in QS (Quick Set) Menu

Tone control setting now available during movie shooting

Supports USB Video Class (UVC) setting adjustments while the fp is connected to USB

Supports time code generation

Compatible with BWF format

Supports file size changes at aspect ratio 7:6

Optional shutter sound effect

Bug Corrections in fp Ver. 2.00:

Flickering phenomenon in dark video footage has been corrected

About SIGMA Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all-new native L-mount SIGMA fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 19 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about SIGMA, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on SIGMA Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

