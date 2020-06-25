June 25, 2020

Seven-year agreement puts patients at heart of service design to support increased excellence across specialist care, research and local care provision

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Guildford, UK – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust today announced a seven-year managed service agreement to deliver on the Trusts’ vision to set new standards of excellence for cardiac care in the UK and globally. The partnership will combine the latest innovations in technology for integrated cardiovascular solutions to deliver on the quadruple aim: better health outcomes, lower cost of care, and an improved experience for patients and staff. The service improvement program will support the co-design of new patient pathways and workflows, all with the aim of delivering the best care experience for patients.

“The Cardiology team at Leeds Teaching Hospitals are very proud of the quality of cardiac care we are able to deliver for our patients,” said Dr Chris Pepper, Clinical Director for Cardiology at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. “We see this partnership as a hugely exciting and positive opportunity to improve this further. We look forward to being able to provide state-of-the-art cardiac imaging as part of a highly efficient and forward-looking cardiology service for the people of Leeds and West Yorkshire. We also look forward to a positive and collaborative working relationship with Philips.”

The agreement includes six fully featured interventional cardiac suites based on the Philips Azurion platform, including two specialized electrophysiology suites and a structural heart suite, as well as advanced patient monitoring and ultrasound systems. The Azurion platform provides an intuitive, seamless approach for minimally invasive procedures that will support Leeds’ clinicians to focus on treating the patient, and its administrators as they strive to improve productivity and efficiency through intelligent resource management.

Dr Pepper continued, “We are now working through the backlog of patients and other challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to keep services running and have been supported through our partnership with Philips including in reorganizing lab allocations and maintaining patient flow, which has been of substantial benefit. Our cath labs are an essential part of our operations, so when two of our systems recently needed urgent repair, we were happy that Philips was able to resolve the issues without impact on our daily workflow. Our state-of-the-art ultrasound systems have also helped us maintain efficiency after the first wave of COVID-19 patients and will help streamline and facilitate further recovery.”

"Cardiovascular disease is one of the world’s leading causes of death [1] and in the UK we are now seeing more people dying of heart disease at younger ages than in previous years,” said Neil Mesher, General Manager of Philips UK & Ireland. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown what we can achieve when we combine our collective resources to combat an urgent, complex challenge. It’s with this spirit that we look forward to working side-by-side with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to improve the region’s cardiac health.”

Leeds Cardiac Clinical Services Unit sees over 25,000 patients a year and offers specialist cardiology services to a regional UK population of over 5.4 million across West Yorkshire. As both a local care provider and international specialism centre, the Trust operates an aspirational international innovation programme that not only benefits the local population but also the global cardiology community by developing cutting-edge techniques to meet challenging patient presentations. With both local and international objectives, Leeds has decided to work in partnership with Philips on a long-term basis to ensure these aspirations are met.

[1] https://www.bhf.org.uk/what-we-do/our-research/heart-and-circulatory-diseases-in-numbers/death-rates-over-time

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 631 639 916

Email: mark.groves@philips.com

Twitter: mark_groves

Emily Wells-Burr

Philips UK & Ireland

Tel: +44 7825 105 685

Email: emily.wells-burr@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.





Attachments