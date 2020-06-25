Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Fitness Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Physical Fitness Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Cardiovascular Training, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.1% and reach a market size of US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Cardiovascular Training market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$79 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$81 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Cardiovascular Training segment will reach a market size of US$397.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Physical Fitness Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amer Sports Corporation

BFT Fitness Co., Ltd.

Body-Solid, Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Cybex International, Inc.

Dyaco International Inc.

Heart Rate Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Life Fitness, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc.

Precor Inc.

Technogym S.p.A.

TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc.

Tunturi New Fitness B.V.

YANRE Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Key Trends Influencing Fitness Equipment Market



Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Growth Impeding Factors in a Nutshell

Convergence of Fitness and Technology

Influence of Gen Y and Gen Z on the Marketplace

Self-Serve and On-Demand Experience

Digital Disruption Drive Focus on Innovation

Holistic Approach towards Health

Measuring Health Become More Personal

Digital Community-based Approach to Fitness

Major Technologies that are Transforming the Fitness Industry

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Generators Continue to Maintain their Dominance

Global Competitor Market Shares

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide

Facilities with Advanced Equipment Offer Futuristic Workouts with Immense Health Benefits

Major Trends in the Health, Wellness and Fitness Industry Summarized

Considerations while Selecting CommercialPhysical Fitness Equipment

Bodybuilders Remain the Core Customer Groupfor Commercial Equipment

Flexibility, Privacy, and Minimal Distraction Benefits Drive Demand for Home Fitness Equipment

Key Trends Facilitating Transition to Home Workouts

Rising Incidents of Lifestyle Diseases

Demand for Online Fitness Programs

Adoption of Wearable Devices

Popularity of Functional Fitness

Alternative Fitness Coaching

Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Fuel Demand for Home Fitness Equipment

Myriad Benefits Drive Adoption of Elliptical Trainersfor Home Use

Rising Need to Maintain Physical Activity amongthe Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Growing Overweight and Obese Population BenefitMarket Prospects for Treadmills andOther Fitness Equipment

Personalized Solutions for Specialized Training

Incorporation of Advanced Software

Rising Participation of Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness,Sports Nutrition and Wearable Technology

Surging Interest in Home Gym Exercisingamong Women

Big Sporting Events Underpin Sales Growth

Muscle Strengthening Equipment Gain Popularityamong Youth

Cardio Equipment Outweigh Weights

Elliptical Trainers: Offering Advantagesover Treadmills

Stationary Upright Exercise Bicycle: Idealfor Cardio Workouts

Treadmill Desks: The New Fad

Trends Towards Group Exercise PromotesMarket Expansion

Technology Integration in Fitness Equipmentfor the Visually Impaired Augurs Well for the Market

Developing Countries: Focal Point for Current andFuture Market Growth

Increasing Production Activity to FavorMarket Growth

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

The VUE VR Treadmill

Fusion CST

Peloton-Tread: High-Technology Integrated Treadmill

Fitness Equipment & Device Innovations at CES 2018

Treadmills with Heart Rate Monitors

Fitness Equipment with Multiple Hi-Tech Features

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



