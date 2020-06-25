Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Touchtone-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.5% and reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Touchtone-based market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.5% CAGR. Within Europe, tGermany will add over US$57.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$57.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Touchtone-based segment will reach a market size of US$181.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$511.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Aspect Software, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Connect First, Inc.

Convergys Corp.

Database Systems Corp.

Dialogic Corporation

DialogTech

E-Complish, Inc.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Mitel Networks Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Voicent Communications, Inc.

West Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Customer Service Automation Continues to Play a Crucial Role in Shaping Brand Experiences

Opportunity for IVR Stands Amplified Against the Backdrop of Droids Taking Over Live Customer Care Agents

Recent Market Activity

IVR: Technology/Market Overview

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Noteworthy Trends, Drivers & Issues

Healthy Outlook for the World Call Center Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits to the IVR Market

Mobile Telephony Revolution Creates Explosion in Inbound Call Volumes & Spurs Opportunities for IVR for Automating Call Handling

Continued Use of Telemarketing to Create Valuable Sales Leads, Drives Opportunities for Outbound IVR

The Ballooning eCommerce Market Fuels Demand for IVR

Choice of Recorded Voice Gains Prominence in IVR Development & Deployment

Advanced Natural Language Interactive IVR Comes of Age

The Rise of Conversational Commerce Drives the Popularity of Speech Enabled IVR

Focus On Customer Experience Monitoring Drives Home the Importance of IVR Analytics

Focus On Personalized Marketing & Customer Service Drives Opportunities for Personalized IVR

Cloud Based IVR Makes Its Disruptive Emergence in the Market

Growing Complexity of IVR Infrastructure Maintenance Spurs Interest in Managed IVR Solutions

Convergence of Big Data & Customer Experience Fuel the Emergence of Smart IVR Technology Solutions

Growing Popularity of IVR Payment Processing to Benefit Market Growth

Rise in IVR Security Threats Spurs Demand for Voice Biometrics Based IVR

Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare Industry

Lack of Human Touch: A Key Perspective Bottleneck to Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88ahwy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900