Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Metallurgy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for powder metallurgy is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4%, during the forecast period.
One of the major factors driving the powder metallurgy market is the increasing preference for powder metallurgy amongst automotive OEMs. On the flipside, decreasing automotive production and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to hinder the growth of the market.
Automotive applications expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the powder metallurgy market across the world and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The powder metallurgy market is consolidated, with a few top players accounting for a major chunk of the global market. Some of the major players of the market include Melrose Industries PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Hoganas AB, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., and ATI, among others.
Major Market Trends
Automotive Applications to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Preference for Powder Metallurgy by Automotive OEMs
4.1.2 Growing Implementation in Electrical and Electromagnetic Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Decreasing Automotive Production
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Ferrous
5.1.2 Non-ferrous
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Industrial Machinery
5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics
5.2.4 Aerospace
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ATI
6.4.2 Carpenter Technology Corporation
6.4.3 Catalus Corporation
6.4.4 COMTEC MFG. Inc.
6.4.5 Fine-Sinter Co. Ltd.
6.4.6 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Company
6.4.7 HC Stark GmbH
6.4.8 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
6.4.9 Hoganas AB
6.4.10 Horizon Technology Inc.
6.4.11 Melrose Industries PLC
6.4.12 Miba AG
6.4.13 Perry Tool & Research Inc.
6.4.14 Phoenix Sintered Metals LLC
6.4.15 Precision Sintered Parts
6.4.16 Sandvik AB
6.4.17 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Usage of P/M Techniques in Medical Sector
