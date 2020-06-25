Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Automation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global process automation market was valued at USD 76.83 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 114.17 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period 2020-2025.



The Internet of Things (IIoT) and the Industrial 4.0 are dominating trends in the industrial sector, with machinery and devices being connected via the internet. The number of IoT connected devices rose to 20.35 billion in 2017 from 15.41 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach 51.11 billion by 2023, given the huge push from the investment of the technology providers through continuous research and development.



To operate these increasing number of connected devices and machine-to-machine connection in the manufacturing industry, the need for control and supervision is expected to become more prominent; this can be attributed to the increase of network connected and controlled devices and systems.



Key Highlights



The sales figures for industrial robots have increased almost four-fold since 2009. According to IFR, by the end of 2018, around 2.3 million units will be deployed on factory floors. Further, within the global markets, these adoption rates have been driven by highly automated emerging countries, and by regions that are already highly developed economically. For example, in Europe, the total sales figures for industrial robots in 2015 rose by 10% to 50,000 units, compared to the previous year, with Germany, Italy, and France as the strongest regional markets.

Asia is still the world's strongest growth market. This region saw a total of 156,000 units sold in 2015 - a rise of 16%. With around 68,000 industrial robots sold, China alone surpassed the total market volume for Europe. Growth in China saw foreign-based robotic manufacturers profit with a 69% share of the total market. At the same time, domestic competitors have, by now, significantly expanded their market share to 31%. The robotics markets in South Korea and Japan continue to occupy second and third places in global sales behind China - followed by the United States and Germany.

It has been often observed that the availability of skilled workforce is low, especially in emerging countries, where the market is poised to witness high growth. A relevant aspect to the slow adoption of industrial IoT, particularly in the emerging economies of India, Brazil, and China is the small amount of professionals focused on the programming and operation of this equipment. This specialized workforce is mostly found in other segments of technology industries, a limiting factor to the development and implementation of IoT solutions in the country.

Additionally, many industries make use of legacy equipment that cannot connect to IP networks, which severely limits the adoption of IoT solutions. The country's networks, on the other hand, do not provide the low latency required for the efficient operation of these devices.Moreover, the operations of DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES are complex, and require a highly skilled workforce. Furthermore, initial investment associated with traverse from an assembly line through automated production line is expected to be high. Along with it, the cost involved in training the employees with the usage of the new sophisticated equipment is also added, which could be unaffordable for certain small- and medium-sized end users.

Market Trends



Paper and Pulp Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



The numerous processes in the paper and pulp industry requires the raw materials pass through a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation.The paper and related products have seen an increase in the past five years and the demand is expected to show similar trends with the increase in demand from Asian, North American, and European regions over the forecast period. All these regions are expected to further drive the demand in the paper and pulp industry for increased process adoption.



Process automation is also considered as primary level of automation, which allows the collection of data continuously and real time basis, this enables the industry to further use these systems for data visualization and predictive plant maintenance.The paper and pulp industry involves a number of steps for the conversion of wood into paper. Activities, such as wood preparation, bleaching, chemical recovery required high utilization of raw material, which can be better controlled, as automation helps in the efficient conversion of raw materials.



The production in the industry is also facing shortage, due to the presence of bottlenecks in production. A typical manual operator is the main bottleneck, which allows only about 60 rolls per hour of production, which can be improved by process automation and drive the growth over forecast period.



North America is Expected to have Highest Market Share



The US manufacturing sector is the second-largest in the world, with a manufacturing value added (MVA) of nearly USD 2 trillion in 2016, representing close to 16% of global MVA and 12% of the country's GDP.The United States is renowned for its innovation capabilities, and is at the forefront of prominent developments surrounding the emerging technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



According to WTO, the country's share in global manufacturing value has declined over decades, from 29% in the early 1980s to 18.6% in 2015, with slower output growth than China, South Korea, Germany, and Mexico. Thus, the country is likely to turn toward process automation and smart manufacturing technologies, to enhance its production capabilities.



The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)' is an initiative undertaken to make the automotive industry, universities, and the federal government to invest in the emerging technologies.This has substantially helped the country in gaining a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consists of developing regional hubs, is likely to be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector.



Competitive Landscape



The process automation market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Process Automation technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In June 2018, Dassault systmes and centric software come together to accelerate digital transformation of fashion, retail and consumer goods companies. Dassault Systmes to acquire majority stake in centric software's PLM solutions to generate fast ROI for fashion brands to respond to on-trend, on-demand consumers.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Robotics

4.3.2 Increased Focus on Manufacturing in Developing Economies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce, Connectivity, and Security Concerns Regarding the Full Fledged Adoption of Automation

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Communication Protocol

5.1.1 Wired Protocol

5.1.2 Wireless Protocol

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.2.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.2.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

5.2.4 Machine Execution System (MES)

5.2.5 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

5.2.6 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

5.2.7 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

5.2.8 Other Technologies

5.3 By Offering

5.3.1 Hardware

5.3.2 Software

5.3.3 Services

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.4.2 Paper and Pulp

5.4.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment

5.4.4 Energy and Utilities

5.4.5 Oil and Gas

5.4.6 Pharmaceutical

5.4.7 Food and Beverages

5.4.8 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dassault Systemes SE

6.1.2 ABB Ltd.

6.1.3 Eaton Corporation

6.1.4 Emerson Electric Co.

6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.6 Johnson Controls, Inc.

6.1.7 Mitsubishi Corporation

6.1.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.1.10 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.11 Siemens Corporation

6.1.12 Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.1.13 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



