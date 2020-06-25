New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The General Purpose market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 10.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$44.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$120.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the General Purpose segment will reach a market size of US$18.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Wireless Transmitters market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$273.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Industrial Wireless Transmitters market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ascom Holding AG; Eaton Corporation PLC; Emerson Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; Inovonics; Keri Systems, Inc.; OleumTech Corporation; Omega Engineering, Inc.; Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; RS Hydro; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens Corporation; Suntor Electronic Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Wireless Transmitter Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: General Purpose (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: General Purpose (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: General Purpose (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Level Transmitters (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Level Transmitters (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Level Transmitters (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Flow Transmitters (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Flow Transmitters (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Flow Transmitters (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Segments (Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Other Segments (Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Energy and Power (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Energy and Power (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Energy and Power (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 45: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Industrial Wireless Transmitters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Wireless Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Industrial Wireless Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 68: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for Industrial Wireless Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Wireless

Transmitters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Wireless Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 113: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001