The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.95% during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, growing geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of surgical procedures.



Due to the rising geriatric population, the number of surgeries is also observing growth. Hence, overall the number of surgical procedures have increased all across the globe over the past few years. For example, according to Eurostat, at least 1.4 million caesarean sections were performed in the European Union (EU) in 2017.



Huge increases have also been reported in recent years by the majority of the EU Member States for appendectomies performed by keyhole surgery. This rise in a number of surgeries performed is eventually expected to propel the demand for cleaning and disinfecting the surgical instruments, further leading to market growth.



Hypochlorite Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Type Segment



Hypochlorites are the most commonly used one among the chlorine disinfectants and are available in either solid (e.g., calcium hypochlorite) or liquid (e.g., sodium hypochlorite) forms. The most predominant chlorine products in the United States are the aqueous solutions of 5.25% to 6.15% sodium hypochlorite, which typically is referred to as household bleach.



These have an extensive spectrum of antimicrobial activity (i.e., virucidal, bactericidal, fungicidal, sporicidal, mycobactericidal), are unaffected by hard water, are fast-acting and inexpensive, generally do not leave toxic residues, remove dried or fixed organisms as well as biofilms from surfaces, and have a significantly low incidence of serious toxicity. Dilute hypochlorite solutions are presently the most common bleaching products that are used in hospitals or private households all around the world.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



The number of surgeries has increased in the region over recent years. For instance, according to a report published by the ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgeons), more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were executed in the United States in the year 2018, with a rising trend observed in body-shaping procedures, which represents a 2% increase from 2017 in the total number of cosmetic procedures.



Various initiatives are being taken in order to establish policies for the determination of preferable disinfection products meant for use in healthcare settings, especially childcare settings, based on effectiveness against relevant pathogens, ease of use, toxicity, and cost. Owing to all these factors the region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global Surface Disinfectant market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab, Procter and Gamble, SC Johnson Professional, Steris Corporation, The Clorox Company, Whiteley Corporation, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Surface Disinfectant market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Inceidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Issues Related to the Sterilization and Disinfection of Advanced Medical Instruments

4.3.2 Side Effects of Certain Toxic Substances

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

5.1.2 Hypochlorite

5.1.3 Alcohols

5.1.4 Aldehydes

5.1.5 Other Surface Disinfectants (Peracetic Acid, Phenolic Compounds, Iodine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide etc.)

5.2 Formulation

5.2.1 Liquids

5.2.2 Wipes

5.2.3 Sprays

5.3 End-user

5.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics

5.3.2 Outpatient Surgical Centers

5.3.3 Other End-users (Households etc.)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Cantel Medical Corporation

6.1.3 Ecolab

6.1.4 Procter & Gamble

6.1.5 SC Johnson Professional

6.1.6 Steris Corporation

6.1.7 The Clorox Company

6.1.8 Whiteley Corporation

6.1.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



