Copenhagen Capital A/S

NASDAQ COPENHAGEN





Prices shall be quoted at least eighty five percent (85%) of the continuous trading during normal trading conditions for each trading day

At least 20.000 DKK/ 2.700 EUR size on bid and ask side



For shares with last paid below 1 DKK/ 0.1 EUR, at least 10.000 DKK/ 1.300 EUR on bid and ask side



For other equity instruments, e.g. rights issues, half of the above size is allowed

Four percent (4%) for shares and other equity instruments calculated from the bid price



For instruments with last paid below 1 DKK/ 0.1 EUR (but not 0.5 DKK/ 0.05 EUR), maximum spread of eight percent (8%), and below 0.5 DKK/ 0.05 EUR, maximum spread of fifteen percent (15%)