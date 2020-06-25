The Annual General Meeting, led by Chairman of the Board Carl Bennet, decided to:

adopt the annual accounts for 2019

discharge the members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2019

according to the proposal in the summons, to not distribute a dividend for the financial year 2019,

for the financial year 2020 grant, according to the proposal in the summons, the Board a remuneration of a total of SEK 4,322,000, including reimbursement for committee work, to be divided among the members as presented in the summons,

appoint, according to the proposal in the summons, the following members to the Board until the next Annual General Meeting is held in 2021:

Carl Bennet (re-election) Pam Fredman (re-election) Dan Frohm (re-election) Erik Gabrielson (re-election) Linus Karlsson (re-election) Cecilia Lager (re-election) Anne Lenerius (re-election) Magnus Nilsson (re-election) Johan Stern (re-election) Caroline Sundewall (re-election) appoint, according to the proposal in the summons, Carl Bennet as Chairman of the Board,

approve the proposal given in the summons to re-elect the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers as company accountant,

the nomination committee until the next Annual General Meeting will be formed and perform the duties according to the proposal in the summons, and

adopt the proposal for the remuneration of senior officers made by the Board in the summons.

In his speech CEO Magnus Nilsson presented the development for the Elanders Group in the first quarter 2020. He also described what precautions that have been taken due to the covid-19 pandemic. The current situation has also resulted in some business opportunities within for example the customer segment Healthcare & Life Science, where Elanders is assisting customers in North America to source and procure personal protective equipment from Asia.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website as soon as they have been verified.

