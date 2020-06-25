Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CRISPR Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CRISPR market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 23.95% over the forecasting period 2019-2028.



The increasing lifestyle-oriented diseases, the rising prevalence of genetic diseases and the growing application of drugs are the primary factors driving the growth of the CRISPR market. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and the rising incidence of genetic ailments are also likely to lead to an increase in demand for global CRISPR technology. However, ethical issues associated with the technology and the changing regulatory environment is restraining the market. The market is also challenged by the availability of alternate technologies and the lack of awareness regarding CRISPR. But, the advancements in the gene-based therapy application and the increased demand for CRISPR will create market opportunities.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing for the CRISPR market in the world. With the rapidly advancing technological developments and the wide range of applications of CRISPR technology in countries like India and China, regional growth is expected in the next few years. China has already started various gene-editing research work focusing on the CRISPR technology market.



The major companies in the CRISPR market are Horizon Discovery Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Precision Biosciences, Lonza, Addgene, Origene Technologies Inc, Genedata AG, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Cellectis, Applied StemCell, Transposagen Bio (Hera BioLabs), GeneCopoeia Inc, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA), DiaCarta, Editas Medicine, New England Biolabs, Sangamo Therapeutics, GenScript, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and CRISPR Therapeutics.



Applied StemCell is a company that aims at stem cell and gene-editing in the field of biotechnology and the biomedical sector. It offers its services in different fields for drug discovery, basic research study, bioproduction and bioprocessing. The company is working on various projects that will combine TARGATT and CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The company is headquartered in California, the US, and has a global presence with business operations in various countries, including Australia, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global CRISPR Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Regulatory Outlook

2.4. Value Chain Outlook

2.5. Supply Chain Outlook

2.6. Timeline of Global CRISPR Market

2.7. Parent Market Outlook

2.8. Key Insight

2.9. Market Attractiveness Index

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Growing Lifestyle-Oriented Diseases

2.10.2. Surging Prevalence of Genetic Diseases

2.10.3. Increasing Application of Drugs

2.10.4. Rising Aging Population

2.10.5. Incidence of Genetic Ailments

2.11. Market Restraints

2.11.1. Ethical and Social Issues Associated With CRISPR Technology

2.11.2. Changing Regulatory Environment

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Increased Demand for CRISPR

2.12.2. Advancements in the Applications of Gene-Based Therapy

2.13. Market Challenges

2.13.1. Alternative Technologies

2.13.2. Lack of Awareness Regarding the Technology



3. CRISPR Market Outlook - By Product

3.1. Plasmids

3.2. Vectors

3.3. Proteins

3.3.1. Cas 9

3.3.2. Cpf1

3.3.3. Other Proteins

3.4. Design Tools

3.5. Grna

3.6. Control Kits

3.7. Library

3.8. Other Products



4. CRISPR Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Genome Editing/Genetic Engineering

4.1.1. Genetically Modified Organisms

4.1.2. Agricultural Biotechnology

4.1.3. Other Genome Editing/Genetic Engineering

4.2. Grna Database/Gene Library

4.3. CRISPR Plasmid

4.4. Human Stem Cells

4.5. Cell Line Engineering



5. CRISPR Market Outlook - By End-User

5.1. Therapeutics and Drug Discovery

5.2. Biological Research

5.3. Agricultural Biotech

5.4. Industrial Biotech



6. CRISPR Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market By Product

6.1.2. Market By Application

6.1.3. Market By End-User

6.1.4. Country Outlook

6.1.4.1. the United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market By Product

6.2.2. Market By Application

6.2.3. Market By End-User

6.2.4. Country Outlook

6.2.4.1. the United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. France

6.2.4.3. Germany

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market By Product

6.3.2. Market By Application

6.3.3. Market By End-User

6.3.4. Country Outlook

6.3.4.1. India

6.3.4.2. China

6.3.4.3. Japan

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.6. Asean Countries

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market By Product

6.4.2. Market By Application

6.4.3. Market By End-User

6.4.4. Country Outlook

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market By Product

6.5.2. Market By Application

6.5.3. Market By End-User

6.5.4. Country Outlook

6.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Company Profile

7.1. Addgene

7.2. Applied Stemcell

7.3. Caribou Biosciences Inc

7.4. Cellectis

7.5. CRISPR Therapeutics

7.6. Diacarta

7.7. Editas Medicine

7.8. Genecopoeia Inc

7.9. Genedata Ag

7.10. Genscript

7.11. Horizon Discovery Ltd

7.12. Integrated Dna Technologies Inc

7.13. Intellia Therapeutics Inc

7.14. Lonza

7.15. New England Biolabs

7.16. Origene Technologies Inc

7.17. Precision Biosciences

7.18. Sangamo Therapeutics

7.19. Sigma-Aldrich (Merck Kgaa)

7.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

7.21. Transposagen Bio (Hera Biolabs)



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9j8i0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900