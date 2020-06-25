Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.4% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high demand for bandwidth, economic growth & digitalization around the world and recent technological developments in wireless and mobile backhaul equipment.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Africa

Caribbean

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High Demand for Bandwidth

3.1.2 Economic Growth & Digitalization Around the World

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Service

4.1 System Integration Services

4.1.1 System Integration Services Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Professional Services

4.2.1 Professional Services Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Network Services

4.3.1 Network Services Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Equipment

5.1 Millimeter Equipment

5.1.1 Millimeter Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Test & Measurement Equipment

5.2.1 Test & Measurement Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.3 Sub-6 GHz Equipment

5.3.1 Sub-6 GHz Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.4 Microwave Equipment

5.4.1 Microwave Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.5 Fiber and Copper

5.5.1 Fiber and Copper Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Technology

6.1 TDM & ATM

6.1.1 TDM & ATM Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Satellite

6.2.1 Satellite Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Pseudowire

6.3.1 Pseudowire Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4 Ethernet Backhaul

6.4.1 Ethernet Backhaul Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5 Free Space Optics

6.5.1 Free Space Optics Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6 AII-IP RAN

6.6.1 AII-IP RAN Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.7 SONET/SDH

6.7.1 SONET/SDH Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.8 Passive Optical Network

6.8.1 Passive Optical Network Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.9 WiMAX

6.9.1 WiMAX Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.10 Microwave

6.10.1 Microwave Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Topology

7.1 Point to Multipoint (PTM) Configurations

7.1.1 Point to Multipoint (PTM) Configurations Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2 Point to Point (PTP) Configurations

7.2.1 Point to Point (PTP) Configurations Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3 Wireline Bridging

7.3.1 Wireline Bridging Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4 Extension

7.4.1 Extension Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



8 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Cellular Backhaul

8.1.1 Cellular Backhaul Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.2 Video Surveillance Backhaul

8.2.1 Video Surveillance Backhaul Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.3 Building-to-Building Connectivity

8.3.1 Building-to-Building Connectivity Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.4 Broadband Connectivity Backhaul

8.4.1 Broadband Connectivity Backhaul Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



9 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

9.1.1.1 US

9.1.1.2 Canada

9.1.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

9.2.1.1 France

9.2.1.2 Germany

9.2.1.3 Italy

9.2.1.4 Spain

9.2.1.5 UK

9.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

9.3.1.1 China

9.3.1.2 Japan

9.3.1.3 India

9.3.1.4 Australia

9.3.1.5 New Zealand

9.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

9.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.1.2 UAE

9.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

9.5.1.1 Argentina

9.5.1.2 Brazil

9.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

9.6.1.1 Africa

9.6.1.2 Caribbean



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 ZTE Corporation

11.2 Telco Systems

11.3 SkyFiber

11.4 OneAccess Networks

11.5 Omnitron Systems

11.6 Nokia

11.7 MRV Communications

11.8 Huawei Technologies

11.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

11.10 Ericsson Telecommunication Equipment Company

11.11 ECI Telecom

11.12 Cisco System Inc.

11.13 Celtro Ltd.

11.14 BridgeWave Communications

11.15 Anda Networks

11.16 Alvarion Ltd.

11.17 Alcatel-Lucent

11.18 Adc Telecommunication Inc.



