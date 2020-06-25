Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2025.



The global hyperscale data center market is primarily dominated by colocation, internet, and cloud data center service providers. There are also many cloud-based services providers that depend on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to colocate space on a wholesale basis. This will aid cloud providers operating worldwide to establish cloud regions, thereby serving customers quickly and efficiently. In terms of construction, hyperscale operators are investing high capital in the market annually. Also, colocation providers are building hyperscale facilities spanning over 100,000 square feet with a rack power density of up to 50 kW.



The rapid increase in the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020, across Asian and European countries and the US will result in production and procurement delays till Q2 2020. The construction projects that were expected to be completed between March to June 2020, might be postponed by up to 3 months, depending on the return of the construction workforce to full strength and resumption of full-scale supply chain processes. The pandemic might affect new hyperscale projects that are likely to get underway in the Q2 2020, resulting a declining market scenario for 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period:

AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-to-Chip Cooling Adoption

Increasing Deployment of Software-Defined Data Center

Increased Adoption of OCPs & Hyperscale-specific Infrastructure

Increasing Penetration of 200GbE & 400GbE Switch Ports

The study considers the present scenario of the hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global hyperscale data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. The demand for servers suitable for cloud computing environments will continue to grow as service providers expand their presence globally. There will be an increase in demand for servers with multicore processors, and memory will grow as the average number of virtual machines per physical server continues to rise. The US market recorded a growth of around 302% in the server market revenue with the shipment growing at around 40% in 2029. The increase in number of OCP-Ready facility will increase the procurement of ODM infrastructure among enterprise hyperscale data center operators.



The major drivers for the hyperscale data center market growth and demand include rapid advancements in IoT devices, condensed cost of ownership, and the growing number of applications across several sectors. The US is the major market in the North America that is witnessing high growth in the hyperscale data center market. In North America, the development of hyperscale data centers is of Tier III and Tier IV standards.



North America has always been a strong driver for the data center construction market. Multiple hyperscale facilities are being powered by renewable energy sources to overcome issues with power consumption and carbon emission.



In Europe, Germany continued to dominate the market, with strong contribution from the UK, Denmark, Russia, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market for hyperscale data center with high contribution from China, India, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India. The market has witnessed the entry of multiple new entrants in the colocation space with plans to build wholesale colocation spaces for hyperscale operators.



The competition among cloud service providers to establish multiple cloud regions and increase the customer base for service offerings is driving the investments in hyperscale data center construction. Also, colocation providers are investing significantly in the hyperscale development, which is increasing the competition among themselves along with several new entrants to the market. The infrastructure data center suppliers market is becoming increasingly competitive YOY. Infrastructure suppliers are innovating their product portfolio to increase their market shares.



What is the global hyperscale data center market size and forecast Who are the leading hypescale data center developers in the US, Europe, and APAC The global hyperscale data center market share and leading vendors? What are the factors impacting the growth of the hyperscale data center market forecast? What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?



37 Competitive Landscape

37.1 Overview

37.2 IT Infrastructure

37.3 Support Infrastructure

37.4 General Construction



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cihbb

