Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nanotechnology clothing market.



This report focuses on nanotechnology clothing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the nanotechnology clothing market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global nanotechnology clothing market is expected to decline from $7.42 billion in 2019 to $5.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -28.56%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $10.5 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 25.56%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the nanotechnology clothing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Nanotechnology Clothing market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider nanotechnology clothing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The nanotechnology clothing market section of the report gives context. It compares the nanotechnology clothing market with other segments of the nanotechnology clothing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, nanotechnology clothing indicators comparison.

The nanotechnology clothing market consists of sales of clothes that use nanotechnology or nano fabrics. Nanoparticles are increasingly used along with fibers or as a coating on clothing to enhance the surface characteristics of clothes such as microbicidal, waterproof, antistatic or UV-protection, color durable, dirt-resistant, odor-resistant, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and better thermal performance. The nanotechnology applications include nanowhiskers, silver nanoparticles, nanopores and nanoparticles.



North America was the largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market in 2019. The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market. Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market. For instance, in January 2019, Teijin Frontier, a textile company of the Teijin Group launched a new line of sportswear and other clothing incorporating wearable solutions.



The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the nanotechnology clothing market. Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms.



For instance, in March 2020, Anxin, a Zhuhai-based mask manufacturer came up with bacteria-killing reusable nano-silver masks to meet the increasing demand for face masks post-COVID-19 outbreak. The nano-silver particles continuously release irons that are capable of killing bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the growing usage of nanotechnology fibers or clothing in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the revenues for the nanotechnology clothing market over the forthcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Characteristics



3. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology Clothing Market



7. China Nanotechnology Clothing Market



8. India Nanotechnology Clothing Market



9. Japan Nanotechnology Clothing Market



10. Australia Nanotechnology Clothing Market



11. Indonesia Nanotechnology Clothing Market



12. South Korea Nanotechnology Clothing Market



13. Western Europe Nanotechnology Clothing Market



14. UK Nanotechnology Clothing Market



15. Germany Nanotechnology Clothing Market



16. France Nanotechnology Clothing Market



17. Eastern Europe Nanotechnology Clothing Market



18. Russia Nanotechnology Clothing Market



19. North America Nanotechnology Clothing Market



20. USA Nanotechnology Clothing Market



21. South America Nanotechnology Clothing Market



22. Brazil Nanotechnology Clothing Market



23. Middle East Nanotechnology Clothing Market



24. Africa Nanotechnology Clothing Market



25. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Nano Textile

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Colmar

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. eSpin Technologies

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. FTEnE

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nanotechnology Clothing Market



27. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Trends And Strategies



28. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Nano Textile

Colmar

Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology

eSpin Technologies

FTEnE

Parker Hannifin

Schoeller Technologies

Odegon Technologies

Aspen Aerogel

BASF

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Nantero

Liquidia Technologies

DigiLens Inc.

StoreDot

Abionic

Lyncean Technologies

NuMat Technologies

Nanotech Industrial Solutions

Aspen

Aerogel

NanoHorizons

Nanex

Schoeller Technologies

Odegon Technologies

Global Photonic

Konara



