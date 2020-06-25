OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

25 June 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that the following issues of Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each in the capital of the Company were allotted on 24 June 2020:

a. 1,271 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 01 February 2013;

b. 2,102 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to a joint top up offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 03 February 2014;



c. 2,863 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 29 August 2014;

d. 6,384 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 21 December 2015 ;

e. 1,200 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 06 February 2017;



f. 6,339 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 16 June 2017;



g. 3,197 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 03 August 2018;



h. 935 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 29 November 2019; and

i. 7,887 Shares on 24 June 2020 in relation to the offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 29 November 2019, as a result of the rebated annual management charge for employees of Octopus Capital Limited;

The Company announces that the Shares referred to in a, b, c, d, e, f, g and h above were issued and allotted at a price of 69.9p per share under the terms of the relevant document. The allotments of the Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each in the capital of the Company were made after the close of the respective offers for subscription and relate to shares allotted as a result of reduced adviser charges in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective offers for subscription.

The Shares referred to in i. above were issued and allotted to employees of Octopus Capital Limited at a price of 69.9p per share as a result of a rebate of part of the annual management charge by Octopus Investments Limited, the Company's investment manager.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 3 July 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 121,177,914 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803