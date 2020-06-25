Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report titled Global Brutons Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024), provides an in-depth analysis of the global bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by drug and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed drug and regional analysis.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global brutons tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Some of the major players operating in the global brutons tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors market are Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca and BeiGene, whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.



Region Coverage

The US

Europe

Japan

China

ROW

Brutons Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) is a major component of the B-cell receptor signalling pathway, which is an important regulator of cell proliferation and cell survival in numerous lymphomas (mainly NHL). Lymphomas are hematologic cancers involving lymphoceles of the immune system. They can be broadly categorized into non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHL), and Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL). NHL consists of a heterogeneous group of malignancies arising from lymphoid tissues.



Furthermore, BTK inhibitors block B-cell receptor (BCR) induced BTK activation and its downstream signalling. Successful blockage of BTK activation would result in growth inhibition and cell death of B-cells. B-cell lymphomas can be categorized into aggressive NHL, such as diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma (DLBCL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and burkitt's lymphoma (BL), and indolent NHL, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), CNSL and WM.



The global brutons tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors market has augmented progressively over the years and the market is further anticipated to incline during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would propel owing to numerous growth drivers like growth in the geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, surging urban population, increasing diabetic population, escalating number of cancer patients and rising literacy rate.



However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the industry are rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, drug acceptance and legal obligations. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like IMBRUVICA plus Rituximab, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) and Brain-Penetrant BTK Inhibitor.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK): An Overview

2.2 Lymphomas: An Overview

2.3 Classification of Lymphoma



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by Region (The US, Europe, Japan, China and ROW)

3.2 Global Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: Drug Analysis

3.2.1 Global Imbruvica Drug Sales by Value

3.2.2 Global Calquence Drug Sales by Value

3.2.3 Global Zanubrutinib Drug Sales by Value

3.3 Global Commercialized BTK Inhibitors

3.4 Global (Ex-China) BTK Inhibitors under Development for NHL Diseases

3.5 Global (Ex-China) BTK Inhibitors under Development for Autoimmune Diseases

3.6 Global BTK Inhibitors for SLE Treatment at Clinical Stage



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by Value

4.2 Europe Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by Value

4.3 Japan Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Japan Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by Value

4.4 China Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 China Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by Value

4.4.2 China BTK Inhibitors under Development for NHL Diseases

4.4.3 China BTK Inhibitors under Development for Autoimmune Diseases

4.5 ROW Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 ROW Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by Value



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Response of Industry to Covid-19

5.3 Variation in Organic Traffic

5.4 Regional Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growth in Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Surging Urban Population

6.1.4 Increasing Diabetic Population

6.1.5 Escalating Number of Cancer Patients

6.1.6 Rising Literacy Rate

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

6.2.2 Drug Acceptance

6.2.3 Legal Obligations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 IMBRUVICA plus Rituximab

6.3.2 BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

6.3.3 Brain-Penetrant BTK Inhibitor



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Pipeline



8. Company Profiles

8.1 AbbVie Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 AstraZeneca

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 BeiGene

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Johnson & Johnson

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0xn9f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900