SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ , the leader in attack surface management, today announced the RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program, an ecosystem and collaboration framework for leading security solution providers to enable proactive attack surface management and protection for companies of all sizes. RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program is a next-generation partner program enabling members to rapidly deploy RiskIQ attack surface visibility and internet security intelligence across their enterprise security ecosystem (or infrastructure) for automated and informed threat detection, investigations, and prevention.



Transformation initiatives, which have been accelerated by COVID-19, are producing an ever-expanding and dynamic digital presence for all companies. New applications and infrastructure are being deployed outside the control and purview of IT or Security teams. Meanwhile, adversaries are global, sophisticated, and agile—constantly tunings their approach and tactics. To keep pace, enterprises have deployed a broad range of security solutions and services providers all requiring visibility and data to power them. RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program was designed to address these challenges and empower the security ecosystem with the data, intelligence, and interoperability needed to detect, investigate, and remediate threats faster and more effectively than ever before.

RiskIQ’s solutions are powered by the company’s proprietary Internet Intelligence Graph, which absorbs internet data on a massive scale and continuously maps the billions of relationships between internet-exposed infrastructure worldwide. RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program enables other security vendors to easily tap into petabytes of current and historic internet intelligence to inform and automate their solutions and improve the efficacy of their customer’s security operation programs. More than 80% of RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program members also rely on RiskIQ solutions internally to help protect their own company, brand, and assets.

The RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program will focus on the security market segments:

Market Segment Use Case and Value Proposition End Detection & Response Seamlessly enriches endpoint telemetry with petabytes of Internet security intelligence

Accelerates investigations and incident response

Discovers unmanaged, shadow IT, and rogue assets SIEM & SOAR



Attack Surface discovery, management, and risk reporting

Automates IoC and event enrichment

Accelerates incident response and threat hunting

Automates remediation, detection, and protection actions Vulnerability Risk Management Discovers and identify new assets outside the firewall that require monitoring and scanning

Streamlines patching and remediation activity

Enhances security posture and risk reporting

“Most vendors design partner programs to aggregate data and workflow operations around a single solution or platform, but we've taken a different, more open approach with ours," said Brandon Dixon, RiskIQ VP of Strategy. "RiskIQ’s Interlock Partner Program focuses on peer-to-peer engagement, and as the name suggests, it's about quickly and easily creating connectedness across the security ecosystem, with data and value accruing to both partners and ultimately achieving improved security and reduced risk for all customers."

"We value our partnership with RiskIQ. As an early partner in the CrowdStrike Store, the RiskIQ App extends the power of our cloud-delivered CrowdStrike Falcon platform providing security teams with 360-degree visibility and monitoring of their entire digital attack surface so that customers can more quickly spot and stop a breach," said Andy Horwitz, Vice President of CrowdStrike Store. "The combination of CrowdStrike and RiskIQ enables our customers to gain complete context with external internet intelligence and internal endpoint data to help accelerate threat investigation and incident response. We look forward to the opportunity to participate in the Interlock partner program and believe it will provide another opportunity for CrowdStrike and RiskIQ to partner and create more effective security ecosystems."

For more information on the RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program and to find out how to sign-up to become a partner, please visit https://www.riskiq.com/partners/ .

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization's digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, security teams, and CISO's, RiskIQ's platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

Try RiskIQ Community Edition for free by visiting https://www.riskiq.com/community/ . To learn more about RiskIQ, visit www.riskiq.com .

© 2020 RiskIQ, Inc. All rights reserved. RiskIQ is a registered trademark of RiskIQ, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Holly Hitchcock

Front Lines Media

805-801-9798

Holly@FrontLines.io