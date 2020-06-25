Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massive Open Online Course Market by Technology, Course Type, Provider Type, and Subscription Model 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The eLearning Landscape represents a complex ecosystem with many players providing various services including Business/Professional Skills, Compliance, Customer Service, Design, Desktop/IT Applications, Human Resources/Learning & Development, Leadership and Management Sales and Marketing, Soft Skills (Communication), and Technology. Distance learning is a very important part of the eLearning ecosystem. MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) represents a distance learning program wherein course contents are distributed using a web platform and under a free or paid subscription model.



MOOC encourages mass participation, social collaborations, interactive forums, and open-ended outcomes. However, it may be structured as a college or university course and can offer academic credit. But mostly it enables open-ended accomplishment certification that can be used for employment or further studies. MOOC types of education are best suited for people who seek self-paced learning.



This research provides an assessment of MOOC technologies, solutions, overall MOOC trends including market drivers, sub-sectors, and impact on diverse industries. The report analyzes the global MOOC market opportunity and forecasts for 2025 to 2025 for overall revenue as well as SaaS providers, independent student's course subscription, consulting revenue and corporate licensing.



Select Report Findings:

Greatest value generation is highly interactive MOOC instruction

The corporate segment will be the largest revenue market opportunity

COVID-19 pandemic is driving innovation in eLearning space including MOOC

Group-based MOOC is the fast-growing market opportunity at CAGR of 35.5%

Report Benefits:

In-depth analysis of market prospects for the MOOC industry

Short and long-term MOOC impact analysis, market forces, and usability factors

Analysis of MOOC market in corporations, groups, institutes, and individual markets

The vision of the future for MOOC with recommendations for various industry constituents

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 The eLearning Landscape

2.2 What is MOOC?

2.3 Why MOOC?

2.4 MOOC Technologies

2.5 MOOC Feature/Functionality

2.6 Evolution of MOOC

2.7 E-learning vs. MOOC

2.8 Online Course vs. MOOC

2.9 Distance Education vs. MOOC

2.10 Crowdsourced Education vs. MOOC

2.11 Course Aggregator or Course Directories

2.12 Video vs. Non-Video MOOC

2.13 cMOOC and xMOOC

2.14 Common Factors among cMOOC and xMOOC



3.0 MOOC Market Trend and Growth Drivers

3.1 Higher Education Marketplace

3.2 Growth of Demand of Distance Learning as a Whole

3.3 Corporate Learning and Training

3.4 K-12 Level Education

3.5 Self-Paced Learning

3.6 Filling the Digital Gap

3.7 MOOC Graduate Degree

3.8 Open Source Software

3.9 Credential Academic Currency

3.10 Recruitment Tools



4.0 MOOC Market Challenges and Limitations



5.0 MOOC Market Development and Success Factors

5.1 Business Model

5.2 Measuring Success

5.3 Teaching the Teachers

5.4 Developing MOOC

5.5 Motivating Faculty

5.6 Augmented MOOC

5.6.1 Voice-Activated Pattern

5.6.2 Using QR Codes

5.6.3 Using RFID

5.7 MOOC Credentials



6.0 Corporate MOOC

6.1 E-Learning Industry Overview

6.1.1 Growth Rate

6.1.2 Mature vs. Non-Mature Market

6.1.3 Per Employee Training Expenses

6.1.4 Growth Factors

6.1.5 Adoption Trend in Diverse Areas

6.2 Impact of Corporate MOOC on e-Learning Industry

6.3 MOOC Elements for Corporate Learning & Development

6.4 Benefits of MOOC for Organization

6.5 Impact on Workplace Environment

6.6 Free Corporate MOOC for Training

6.7 The Ugly Face of MOOC

6.8 Independent Business Opportunities around MOOC

6.9 MOOC Alliance with Company



7.0 MOOC Forecasts 2020 to 2027

7.1 Global MOOC Market 2020 - 2025

7.2 cMOOC Vs. xMOOC 2020 - 2025

7.3 MOOC Revenue by Subscription Model 2020 - 2025

7.4 MOOC by Course Type 2020 - 2025

7.5 MOOC by Provider Type 2020 - 2025

7.6 MOOC Market by Region 2020 - 2025

7.7 Immersive Technologies in MOOC 2020 - 2025

7.8 Immersive Technologies in MOOC 2020 - 2025

7.9 Markets for Technologies Supporting MOOC 2020 - 2025

7.10 Software and Tools for MOOC 2020 - 2025



8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn5r6o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900