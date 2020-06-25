Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiseptic Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antiseptic wipes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019-2025.



The global antiseptic wipes market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe. Increasing healthcare expenditure alongside recurrent surgeries and readmissions has led to the demand for skin cleansing practices in a preoperative way, which, in turn, fueled the growth of the market. A gradual increase in the geriatric population alongside the rising prevalence of dementia, cancer, and diabetes has triggered the growth of the market.



Another important factor affecting the growth of antiseptic wipes is the eruption of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has recommended cleaning hands and high-touch surfaces with alcohol-based hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays, or antibacterial wipes with 60% or more alcohol to prevent the spread of COVID-19, SARS-COV-2 in homes and residential communities. According to the CDC, alcoholic sanitizer products are effective against SARS coronavirus if they contain a minimum of 60% of isopropyl or ethyl alcohol. It has increased the demand for alcohol wipes in the market.



Key Questions Answered?



What is the market size and CAGR of the antiseptic wipes market? What are the factors impacting the growth of the antibacterial wipes market size? What is the growth momentum of the antiseptic wipes market in the healthcare segment by 2025? Who are the prominent players in the wet wipes industry, and how are their market shares growing during the forecast period? What are the factors implicating North America and Europe antiseptic wipes market growth during the forecast period? What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market during 2020?



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by fabric, formulation, application, end-user, and geography. The synthetic segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the period 2019-2025. Features such as high absorbance and softness of the fabric designed explicitly for skin application is driving the product demand.



These products are lightweight, heat resistant, highly absorbent, and soft. The softness of the fabric plays a major role in driving the commercial application of the product, especially for cleaning screens and gadgets along with delicate glass equipment. Synthetic fiber-based antiseptic wipes are cost-effective, and thus, they are widely used for several applications in healthcare, industrial, entertainment, commercial, and residential sectors. Hence, these factors are driving the demand for synthetic fiber-based products.



North America is witnessing continuous growth in antiseptic wipes. With the growing scale of hospitals across the region, the increasing flow of patients is a major factor leveling up the demand. The rise in the demand to follow hygienic conditions in hospitals and clinics to promote better services for patients is expected to increase growth opportunities. A growing number of surgeries is increasing the demand for antiseptics wipes. These products do not spread infections as they effectively work on arrest the growth of bacteria and viruses. Therefore, this is enhancing the share of the market in North America.



The global antiseptic wipes market is continuously growing with the growing hygiene consciousness among people. The antiseptic wipes market share is highly fragmented as a large number of vendors are present in the market. It has been witnessed that vendors are mostly focusing on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments. The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is offering immense growth opportunities. The global market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence.



Several international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially APAC and Latin America. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market. These players compete on various factors such as price, innovativeness, quality, product type, availability, brand, and variety. Besides, improving global economic conditions would fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time for the launch of new units.



Major Vendors

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Johnson & Johnson

Nice-Pak Products

Reckitt Benckiser

The 3M Company

Unilever Group

