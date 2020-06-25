HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

25 June 2020

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 25 June 2020 the company purchased 135,000 ordinary shares at a price of 62.12 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 200,447,443 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 200,447,443.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

