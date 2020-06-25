Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Photonics Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Product (Transceivers, Switches, Variable Optical Attenuators, Cables, Sensors), Application (Data Center, Telecommunication, Military & Defense, Life Sciences, Sensing), Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The silicon photonics market was valued at USD 374 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,132 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.



Factors accelerating the growth of the silicon photonics market are the rising demand for CMOS-integrated silicon photonics technology in data centers, the growing focus on reducing power consumption using silicon photonic transceivers, the increasing requirement for high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities, and the surging demand for high-speed broadband services. Increasing government and stakeholder funding, growing deployment of 5G networks, emerging applications of silicon photonics, and surging utilization of silicon photonics technology in short-reach communication provide lucrative opportunities to the silicon photonics market.



Silicon photonic transceivers expected to lead the market during the forecast period



Silicon photonic transceivers are expected to lead the silicon photonics market during 2020-2025, primarily due to the reduced power consumption and high integration density of these transceivers, which enable high-speed data transmission. Further, these transceivers can be upgraded to handle higher capacity bandwidth, thereby enabling optical modules to handle the data center network speed of up to 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and beyond. Additionally, the growing adoption of silicon photonic transceivers in data centers is another primary factor for the leading position of these transceivers in the silicon photonics market during the forecast period. For instance, Alibaba Cloud will be using 400G DR4 optical transceivers to support its next-generation data center network.



Laser components are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Hybrid silicon lasers (silicon and group III-V semiconductor) are used to overcome mass-production issues in silicon lasers. The hybrid approach takes advantage of the light-emitting properties of III-V semiconductor materials combined with the process maturity of silicon to fabricate electrically driven lasers on a silicon wafer that can be integrated into other silicon photonic devices. Intel is working on hybrid silicon lasers with indium phosphide-based materials and other compound semiconductor materials.



APAC to be the fastest-growing market for silicon photonics during the forecast period



The market in APAC has been segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. The market in Rest of APAC mainly includes Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major contributors to the market. Growing population, increasing investments toward the development of silicon photonic products, rising focus of international and domestic players on the development of modern silicon photonic products, and increasing R&D activities to increase the data transmission rate in the region also fuel market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Silicon Photonics Market

4.2 Silicon Photonics Market, by Component

4.3 Silicon Photonics Market, by Product

4.4 Silicon Photonics Market, by Application

4.5 Silicon Photonics Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Cmos-Integrated Silicon Photonics Technology in Data Centers

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Reducing Power Consumption Using Silicon Photonic Transceivers

5.2.1.3 Increasing Requirement for High Bandwidth and High Data Transfer Capabilities

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for High-Speed Broadband Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risk of Thermal Effect

5.2.2.2 Complexity in Integration of On-Chip Laser

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Government and Stakeholder Funding

5.2.3.2 Growing Deployment of 5G Networks

5.2.3.3 Emerging Applications of Silicon Photonics

5.2.3.4 Surging Utilization of Silicon Photonics Technology in Short-Reach Communication

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Embedding Silicon Photonic Components into Small Circuits

5.2.4.2 Inefficient Electroluminescence of Bulk Crystalline Silicon

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Silicon Photonics Market



6 Silicon Photonics Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transceivers

6.2.1 Growing Installation of Silicon Photonic Transceivers in Data Centers

6.3 Variable Optical Attenuators

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Broadband Internet, Along With Testing and Deployment of 5G, in Developing Countries

6.4 Switches

6.4.1 Rising Use of Optical Switches in Networks to Ensure Transmission of Large Volumes of Data in Minimal Time

6.5 Cables

6.5.1 Surging Adoption of Silicon Photonics Because of Its Higher Bandwidth Capacity Than Copper Wire Wdm

6.6 Sensors

6.6.1 Increasing R&D Efforts and Expenditure to Broaden Applications of Silicon Photonic Sensors



7 Silicon Photonics Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lasers

7.2.1 Increasing Utilization of Lasers in Photonic Devices to Ensure High-Speed Data Transmission

7.3 Modulators

7.3.1 Growing Requirement for High-Speed Networks Accelerate Demand for Silicon Modulators

7.4 Photodetectors

7.4.1 Rising Adoption of Silicon Photo Detectors in Telecom and Data Center and High-Performance Computing Applications to Foster Market Growth



8 Ranges of Silicon Photonic Waveguides

8.1 Introduction

8.2 400-1,500 Nm

8.3 1,310-1,550 Nm

8.4 900-7,000 Nm



9 Silicon Photonics Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Data Center and High-Performance Computing

9.2.1 Increasing R&D Investments by Players in Data Center and High-Performance Computing Industry

9.3 Telecommunication

9.3.1 Surging Adoption of Silicon Photonics to Ensure Improved Network Performance

9.4 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

9.4.1 Increasing Use of Silicon Photonics in Surveillance Systems in Military Applications

9.5 Medical and Life Sciences

9.5.1 Rising Deployment of Silicon Photonics in Lab-On-Chip Solutions to Carry Out Protein and DNA Analyses

9.6 Sensors

9.6.1 Growing Penetration of Silicon Photonic Sensors in Automotive Applications

9.6.2 Automotive Lidar

9.6.3 Silicon Photonic Thermometer



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Strong Growth Strategies, Including Acquisitions and Partnerships, Adopted by Market Players

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Accelerated Demand in Country Due to Technological Advancements in Silicon Photonics

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Supporting Initiatives of the Mexican Government to Ensure Connectivity Within Urban Centers Using Fiber Optics

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Largest Shareholder of European Silicon Photonics Market

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Significant Demand from Data Center and High-Performance Computing, Telecom, and Automotive Lidar Applications

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Federal Promotional Activities Boosting Use of Technology in Leading Applications

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Robust Demand for High-Speed Connectivity, VoIP, and 5G

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Continue to Hold Largest Share of Silicon Photonics Market in APAC During Forecast Period

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Data Center and High-Performance Computing Applications to Lead Japanese Silicon Photonics Market

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Technological Innovations in Silicon Photonics Spur South Korean Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Strong Government Support to Develop Network Infrastructure

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2.1 Significant Demand for Networking Services in MEA



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Silicon Photonics Market

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

11.3.1 Visionaries

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.6.1 Collaborations, Agreements, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Investments

11.6.2 Contracts, and Product Launches and Developments

11.6.3 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Cisco

12.1.2 Intel

12.1.3 Macom

12.1.4 Globalfoundries

12.1.5 Neophotonics

12.1.6 Inphi

12.1.7 Mellanox

12.1.8 Ii-Vi Incorporated

12.1.9 IBM

12.1.10 STMicroelectronics

12.1.11 Rockley Photonics

12.2 Right to Win

12.3 Other Companies

12.3.1 Sicoya

12.3.2 Lumentum

12.3.3 Ranovus

12.3.4 Broadcom



