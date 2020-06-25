COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $611.6 million and net earnings of $16.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended May 31, 2020.  Net earnings in the quarter were adversely impacted due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, as discussed further below, and included net pre-tax restructuring and impairment charges of $15.7 million, which reduced earnings per diluted share by $0.20.  In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported net sales of $938.8 million and net earnings of $37.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.  Net earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were negatively impacted by pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges of $8.5 million, including $4.0 million recorded in equity income, reducing earnings per diluted share by $0.11.  Estimated current quarter inventory holding gains in Steel Processing were approximately $0.01 per diluted share compared to estimated inventory holding losses of $0.11 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

COVID-19 Update

In response to COVID-19, the Company formed an internal task force to closely monitor developments related to the outbreak and to establish and implement best practices in all Worthington facilities.  In order to protect the safety, health and well-being of employees, customers and suppliers, the Company has followed guidelines established by applicable authorities.  The Company has also restricted visitors, upgraded cleaning protocols, implemented remote work wherever possible, and instituted physical distancing measures.  The Company remains committed to its focus on employee safety while continuing to serve customer needs.

Demand was impacted by COVID-19 related shutdowns, and the Company took steps to size its workforce to better match the demand environment, implementing a combination of furloughs, designed to allow the Company to ramp up production when market conditions improve, and permanent workforce reductions.  As of June 25, over half of the furloughed employees have returned to work.  Worthington has taken additional cost-cutting measures which include reducing discretionary spending including travel, implementing a freeze on hiring, and deferring non-essential and non-growth-oriented capital investments.  

Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

 4Q 2020  4Q 2019  12M 2020  12M 2019
Net sales$611.6  $938.8  $3,059.1  $3,759.6
Operating income 6.3   32.0   22.5   144.8
Equity income 17.3   25.1   114.8   97.0
Net earnings 16.2   37.7   78.8   153.5
Earnings per diluted share$0.29  $0.66  $1.41  $2.61
               






“This quarter we faced unprecedented challenges, as we and the entire economy were confronted by the Coronavirus and the related shutdowns and restrictions that were implemented,” said John McConnell, Chairman and CEO.  “We have been focused on providing a safe working environment for our employees as they continue to serve our customers.  While our people and our results were impacted significantly by the shutdowns, I am proud of our team and how they have navigated through this period.”

Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $611.6 million, down 35% from the comparable quarter in the prior year, when net sales were $938.8 million. The decrease was driven by lower direct volume and lower average direct selling prices in Steel Processing combined with an unfavorable shift in product mix in the industrial products business in Pressure Cylinders.
                                                                         
Gross margin decreased $36.1 million from the prior year quarter to $89.9 million.  The decrease was driven by the reduced volume in Steel Processing, which was partially offset by the favorable impact of a slight inventory holding gain in the current quarter, compared to significant inventory holding losses in the prior year quarter, combined with the unfavorable shift in product mix in the industrial products business in Pressure Cylinders.

Operating income for the current quarter was $6.3 million, a decrease of $25.7 million from the prior year quarter.  The impact of lower gross margin was partially offset by lower SG&A expense, which was down $20.0 million, due primarily to lower profit sharing and bonus and lower overall corporate costs. Operating income was also adversely impacted by current quarter impairment and restructuring charges of $15.7 million, which were $9.6 million higher than the prior year quarter.

Interest expense was $7.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $9.5 million in the prior year quarter.  The decrease was due primarily to lower average debt levels and lower average interest rates resulting from the debt refinancing transactions completed earlier in the fiscal year.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures decreased $7.9 million from the prior year quarter to $17.3 on lower contributions from all joint ventures.  The Company received cash distributions of $44.6 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter for a total of $123.0 million for fiscal 2020.

Income tax expense was $5.8 million in the current quarter compared to $9.2 million in the prior year quarter.  Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an annual effective rate of 25.1% compared to 22.0% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, total debt was $699.7 million, up $0.9 million over February 29, 2019, and the Company had $147.2 million of cash on hand. 

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $328.2 million, down 44%, or $256.2 million, from the comparable prior year quarter on lower direct volume and to a lesser extent lower average selling prices.  The operating loss of $1.8 million in the current quarter was $16.7 million unfavorable to the $14.9 million operating income reported in the prior year quarter on lower direct volume, partially offset by the favorable impact of a slight inventory holding gain in the current quarter compared to a significant inventory holding loss in the prior year quarter.  The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 45% to 55% in the current quarter, compared to 55% to 45% in the prior year quarter.  The change in mix was driven primarily by the consolidation of the toll processing joint venture, Worthington Samuel Coil Processing, earlier in the fiscal year.

Pressure Cylinders’ net sales totaled $282.9 million, down 12%, or $39.4 million, from the comparable prior year quarter.  The decline was due to lower volumes in the oil and gas equipment business and a shift in product mix in the industrial products business, partially offset by higher volume in the consumer products business.  Operating income of $13.5 million was $7.9 million less than the prior year quarter, $5.5 million of which was driven by higher combined impairment and restructuring charges.  The remaining decline was due to weakness in the industrial products business, primarily in Europe, partially offset by lower SG&A expense and a slight improvement in the consumer products business.

Recent Developments

  • During May 2020, the Company finalized plans to exit the two remaining facilities that were part of the former Engineered Cabs segment in Stow, Ohio and Greensburg, Ind.  In connection with these actions, the Company recorded impairment and restructuring charges totaling $4.0 million within the Other segment during the quarter.  

  • On June 3, 2020, Nikola Corporation (“NKLA”) became a public company through a reverse merger into a subsidiary of VectoIQ Acquisition Corporation, a NASDAQ listed publicly traded company.  As previously disclosed, the Company owns 19,048,020 shares of NKLA.

  • On June 24, 2020, Worthington’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share payable on September 29, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020, an increase of $0.01 per share.

  • On June 24, 2020, the Company announced that Andy Rose would become President and CEO effective Sept. 1, and that John McConnell will serve as Executive Chairman.

Outlook

“Yesterday, we announced our leadership succession plan, naming Andy Rose President and CEO effective Sept. 1.   At that time, I will assume the role of Executive Chairman” McConnell said.  “One of my recent priorities was to have a strong set of leaders in place to drive the company forward.  As we enter our 65th year in business, I am confident we have the right team, and we are well positioned to emerge from the current crisis as a stronger Company.” 

Conference Call

Worthington will review fiscal 2020 fourth quarter results during its quarterly conference call on June 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time.  Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com

About Worthington Industries 

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch® and Well-X-Trol®. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 56 facilities in 15 states and six countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 7,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities. 

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		  May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		 
Net sales$611,627  $938,842  $3,059,119  $3,759,556 
Cost of goods sold 521,737   812,839   2,615,782   3,279,601 
Gross margin 89,890   126,003   443,337   479,955 
Selling, general and administrative expense 67,816   87,863   328,110   338,392 
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 7,462   5,436   82,690   7,817 
Restructuring and other expense (income), net 8,267   692   10,048   (11,018)
Operating income 6,345   32,012   22,489   144,764 
Other income (expense):               
Miscellaneous income, net 783   494   9,099   2,716 
Interest expense (7,459)  (9,522)  (31,616)  (38,063)
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   -   (4,034)  - 
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 17,256   25,142   114,848   97,039 
Earnings before income taxes 16,925   48,126   110,786   206,456 
Income tax expense 5,836   9,151   26,342   43,183 
Net earnings 11,089   38,975   84,444   163,273 
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,086)  1,237   5,648   9,818 
Net earnings attributable to controlling interest$16,175  $37,738  $78,796  $153,455 
                
Basic               
Average common shares outstanding 54,604   55,850   54,958   57,196 
Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest$0.30  $0.68  $1.43  $2.68 
                
Diluted               
Average common shares outstanding 55,206   57,325   55,983   58,823 
Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest$0.29  $0.66  $1.41  $2.61 
                
                
Common shares outstanding at end of period 54,616   55,468   54,616   55,468 
                
Cash dividends declared per share$0.24  $0.23  $0.96  $0.92 


WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 May 31,  May 31, 
 2020  2019 
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$147,198  $92,363 
Receivables, less allowances of $1,521 and $1,150 at May 31, 2020       
and May 31, 2019, respectively 341,038   501,944 
Inventories:       
Raw materials 234,629   268,607 
Work in process 76,497   113,848 
Finished products 93,975   101,825 
Total inventories 405,101   484,280 
Income taxes receivable 8,376   10,894 
Assets held for sale 12,928   6,924 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,538   69,508 
Total current assets 983,179   1,165,913 
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 203,329   214,930 
Operating lease assets 31,557   - 
Goodwill 321,434   334,607 
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $92,774 and       
$87,759 at May 31, 2020 and May 31, 2019, respectively 184,416   196,059 
Other assets 34,956   20,623 
Property, plant and equipment:       
Land 24,197   23,996 
Buildings and improvements 302,796   310,112 
Machinery and equipment 1,055,139   1,049,068 
Construction in progress 52,231   49,423 
Total property, plant and equipment 1,434,363   1,432,599 
Less: accumulated depreciation 861,719   853,935 
Total property, plant and equipment, net 572,644   578,664 
Total assets$2,331,515  $2,510,796 
        
Liabilities and equity       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$247,017  $393,517 
Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and       
related taxes 64,650   78,155 
Dividends payable 14,648   14,431 
Other accrued items 49,974   59,810 
Current operating lease liabilities 10,851   - 
Income taxes payable 949   1,164 
Current maturities of long-term debt 149   150,943 
Total current liabilities 388,238   698,020 
Other liabilities 75,786   69,976 
Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 103,837   121,948 
Long-term debt 699,516   598,356 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 25,763   - 
Deferred income taxes, net 71,942   74,102 
Total liabilities 1,365,082   1,562,402 
Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 820,821   831,246 
Noncontrolling interests 145,612   117,148 
Total equity 966,433   948,394 
Total liabilities and equity$2,331,515  $2,510,796 
        

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		  May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		 
Operating activities:               
Net earnings$11,089  $38,975  $84,444  $163,273 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:               
Depreciation and amortization 23,125   23,959   92,678   95,602 
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 7,462   5,436   82,690   7,817 
Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 352   (4,058)  (1,309)  17,435 
Bad debt (income) expense (4)  205   580   659 
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 27,377   4,049   8,106   7,347 
Net (gain) loss on sale of assets 180   3,144   (5,057)  (7,059)
Stock-based compensation 1,883   3,978   11,883   11,733 
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   -   4,034   - 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:               
Receivables 131,708   17,553   147,225   73,346 
Inventories (28,781)  4,876   62,126   (33,649)
Accounts payable (114,337)  (42,137)  (142,684)  (93,294)
Accrued compensation and employee benefits 10,862   19,610   (11,878)  (19,158)
Other operating items, net 9,960   (4,918)  3,888   (26,193)
Net cash provided by operating activities 80,876   70,672   336,726   197,859 
                
Investing activities:               
Investment in property, plant and equipment (23,729)  (23,945)  (95,503)  (84,499)
Acquisitions (965)  (10,402)  (30,748)  (10,402)
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliate -   -   -   56,693 
Proceeds from sale of assets 718   1,393   10,036   49,683 
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (23,976)  (32,954)  (116,215)  11,475 
                
Financing activities:               
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs -   -   101,464   - 
Principal payments on long-term obligations and debt redemption costs (102)  (290)  (154,913)  (1,394)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings 82   (1,726)  (6,513)  (6,371)
Payments to noncontrolling interests -   (4,399)  (1,453)  (10,726)
Repurchase of common shares -   (39,093)  (50,972)  (168,113)
Dividends paid (13,112)  (12,963)  (53,289)  (52,334)
Net cash used by financing activities (13,132)  (58,471)  (165,676)  (238,938)
                
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 43,768   (20,753)  54,835   (29,604)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 103,430   113,116   92,363   121,967 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$147,198  $92,363  $147,198  $92,363 
                


WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(In thousands, except volume)

This supplemental information is provided to assist in the analysis of the results of operations. 
  
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		  May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		 
Volume:               
Steel Processing (tons) 795,161   940,844   3,830,675   3,714,850 
Pressure Cylinders (units) 23,346,466   20,549,832   82,519,829   83,787,293 
                
Net sales:               
Steel Processing$328,222  $584,417  $1,859,670  $2,435,818 
Pressure Cylinders 282,898   322,308   1,148,424   1,207,798 
Other 507   32,117   51,025   115,940 
Total net sales$611,627  $938,842  $3,059,119  $3,759,556 
                
Material cost:               
Steel Processing$230,076  $443,111  $1,339,898  $1,834,920 
Pressure Cylinders 123,639   143,011   496,906   550,383 
                
Selling, general and administrative expense:               
Steel Processing$27,664  $33,409  $136,664  $137,056 
Pressure Cylinders 40,090   49,129   180,721   183,210 
Other 62   5,325   10,725   18,126 
Total selling, general and administrative expense$67,816  $87,863  $328,110  $338,392 
                
Operating income (loss):               
Steel Processing$(1,797) $14,919  $40,564  $89,761 
Pressure Cylinders 13,498   21,428   38,903   69,872 
Other (5,356)  (4,335)  (56,978)  (14,869)
Total operating income$6,345  $32,012  $22,489  $144,764 
                
Equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate:               
WAVE$15,334  $23,088  $101,063  $82,283 
ClarkDietrich 3,309   3,884   17,225   8,640 
Serviacero Worthington (1,029)  1,357   1,325   8,140 
ArtiFlex (297)  904   2,731   2,026 
Other (61)  (4,091)  (7,496)  (4,050)
Total equity income$17,256  $25,142  $114,848  $97,039 
                


WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(In thousands, except volume)

The following provides detail of Pressure Cylinders volume and net sales by principal class of products. 
  
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		  May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		 
Volume (units):               
Consumer products 18,926,216   16,362,485   68,596,103   68,791,001 
Industrial products 4,419,990   4,186,952   13,921,973   14,994,640 
Oil & gas equipment 260   395   1,753   1,652 
Total Pressure Cylinders 23,346,466   20,549,832   82,519,829   83,787,293 
                
Net sales:               
Consumer products$125,188  $118,424  $485,990  $470,447 
Industrial products 138,549   174,170   550,543   627,053 
Oil & gas equipment 19,161   29,714   111,891   110,298 
Total Pressure Cylinders$282,898  $322,308  $1,148,424  $1,207,798 
                
  
The following provides detail of impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring and other expense (income), net included in operating income by segment. 
  
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		  May 31,
2020		  May 31,
2019		 
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets:               
Steel Processing$565  $3,269  $1,839  $3,269 
Pressure Cylinders 3,800   2,167   37,153   4,548 
Other 3,097   -   43,698   - 
Total impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets$7,462  $5,436  $82,690  $7,817 
                
Restructuring and other expense (income), net:               
Steel Processing$2,799  $-  $3,501  $(9)
Pressure Cylinders 4,535   692   5,282   (11,009)
Other 933   -   1,265   - 
Total restructuring and other expense (income), net$8,267  $692  $10,048  $(11,018)

 