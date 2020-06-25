Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric locomotives market.



This report focuses on electric locomotives market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electric locomotives market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global electric locomotives market is expected to decline from $6.53 billion in 2019 to $6.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.99%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and all travel and transport activities. The market is then expected to recover and reach $7.85 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 7.06%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electric locomotives? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electric Locomotives market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electric locomotives market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The electric locomotives market section of the report gives context. It compares the electric locomotives market with other segments of the electric locomotives market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electric locomotives indicators comparison.

Major players in the electric locomotives market are CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier Inc., Alstom SA, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., General Electric Company, Transmashholding AG, Stadler Rail AG, Hitachi Ltd., and AEG Power Solutions.



The electric locomotives market consists of sales of electric locomotives which provide motive power to trains with no payload capacity, and their only use is to pull trains along the tracks. The sales consist of revenue generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of locomotives and its components such as electric motors, transformer, inverter, and compressor.



The electric locomotives market covered in this report is segmented by energy transfer into overhead lines; third rail; on-board energy storage. It is also segmented by technology into IGBT module; GTO thyristor; SIC module, by traction units into AC traction units; DC traction units; multi system units and by application into passenger transport; freight transport.



The emergence of dual-mode locomotive electric trains will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the electric locomotive market in the forecast period. In November 2019, Rail systems RP GmbH and Siemens Mobility signed a contract for the supply of two Vectron Dual Mode locomotives that can be operated either as diesel or electric unit. On electrified routes, the Vectron Dual Mode is powered by electricity to save fuel and reduce maintenance costs. Due to their reduced dependence on petrol, the coming years will witness an increased preference for dual-mode trains, which will be one of the major factors propelling the growth of this market.



Increasing preference for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport is contributing to the growth of the electric locomotives market. According to UK Department of Transport, besides highly efficient electric motors in electric locomotives that regularly have efficiency of around 90% due to the advancements such as regenerative braking which can recover energy from braking, they emit 20%-35% less carbon per passenger mile than those enabled by diesel and helps in reduction in carbon emissions. Concerns regarding greener environment resulted in increasing demand for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport systems, thereby driving the electric locomotives market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electric Locomotives Market Characteristics



3. Electric Locomotives Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Electric Locomotives Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Electric Locomotives Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Electric Locomotives Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Electric Locomotives Market, Segmentation By Energy Transfer, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Electric Locomotives Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Electric Locomotives Market, Segmentation By Traction Units, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.4. Global Electric Locomotives Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Electric Locomotives Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Electric Locomotives Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Electric Locomotives Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Electric Locomotives Market



7. China Electric Locomotives Market



8. India Electric Locomotives Market



9. Japan Electric Locomotives Market



10. Australia Electric Locomotives Market



11. Indonesia Electric Locomotives Market



12. South Korea Electric Locomotives Market



13. Western Europe Electric Locomotives Market



14. UK Electric Locomotives Market



15. Germany Electric Locomotives Market



16. France Electric Locomotives Market



17. Eastern Europe Electric Locomotives Market



18. Russia Electric Locomotives Market



19. North America Electric Locomotives Market



20. USA Electric Locomotives Market



21. South America Electric Locomotives Market



22. Brazil Electric Locomotives Market



23. Middle East Electric Locomotives Market



24. Africa Electric Locomotives Market



25. Electric Locomotives Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Electric Locomotives Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Electric Locomotives Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. CRRC Corporation Limited

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Bombardier Inc.

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Alstom SA

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Siemens AG

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Locomotives Market



27. Electric Locomotives Market Trends And Strategies



28. Electric Locomotives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



