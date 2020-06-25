MONTREAL, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, is pleased to announce it has been selected to join the S&P/TSX Smallcap Index effective June 22, 2020.



“We are pleased to be included among this select group of Canadian companies as our addition to the S&P/TSX Smallcap Index is a significant milestone. The Index is a key benchmark measure for the Canadian small cap equity markets and our inclusion among its constituents is a testament to the track record of strong capital markets and financial performance we have delivered.” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “Goodfood continues to benefit from the accelerating penetration of online grocery in Canada and remains dedicated to delivering excellent financial results to our shareholders, resulting in both increased market capitalization and enhanced trading liquidity,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has a production facility and administrative offices in Montreal, two production facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, two production facilities out West, in Calgary and Vancouver, and a breakfast facility in Montreal. Goodfood had 272,000 active subscribers as at May 31, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors Media

Philippe Adam

Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca



Pierre Boucher

President

(514) 731-0000

media@makegoodfood.ca Roslane Aouameur

Director, FP&A and Investor Relations

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca Jennifer McCaughey

Vice-President

(514) 731-0000

media@makegoodfood.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors which are discussed in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow, food industry, quality control and health concerns, regulatory compliance, regulation of the industry, public safety issues, product recalls, damage to Goodfood’s reputation, transportation disruptions, product liability, ownership and protection of intellectual property, evolving industry, unionization activities, reliance on management, factors which may prevent realization of growth targets, competition, availability and quality of raw materials, limited number of products, environmental and employee health and safety regulations, online security breaches and disruption, reliance on data centres, open source license compliance, future capital requirements, operating risk and insurance coverage, management of growth, conflicts of interest, litigation, and catastrophic events. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. In addition, information and expectations set forth herein are subject to and could change materially in relation to developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on product demand, labour mobility, supply chain continuity and other elements beyond our control. Consequently, all of the forward looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.