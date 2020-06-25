Digitalist Group Plc        Stock Exchange Release      25 June 2020 at 14:00   

  

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:                                      Turret Oy Ab

Position:                                   Closely associated person

    Legal Person

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name:                                     Ehrnrooth, Paul

Position:                                  Member of the Board

Name:                                     Eriksson, Peter

Position:                                  Member of the Board

__________________________________________________________

Issuer:                                    Digitalist Group Plc

LEI:                                        743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type:                      Initial notification

Reference number:                    743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20200625114119_2

____________________________________________________________

Transaction date:                      23 June 2020

Venue:                                     Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction:           Pledging

Instrument (type):                     Share

ISIN:                                        FI0009008007

Transaction details

Volume:                                  305 237 039

Unit price:                                0,00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume:                                  305 237 039

Volume weighted average price    0,00000                              
____________________________________________________________

Attachment