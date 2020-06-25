Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 25 June 2020 at 14:00
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Turret Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
Legal Person
Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul
Position: Member of the Board
Name: Eriksson, Peter
Position: Member of the Board
__________________________________________________________
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20200625114119_2
____________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 23 June 2020
Venue: Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction: Pledging
Instrument (type): Share
ISIN: FI0009008007
Transaction details
Volume: 305 237 039
Unit price: 0,00000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 305 237 039
Volume weighted average price 0,00000
____________________________________________________________
Attachment
Digitalist Group Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
