LONDON, Ontario, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is pleased to announce the introduction of two new CBD offerings to its product portfolio. Bhang® CBD Milk Chocolate has shipped to provincial wholesalers in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. INDIVA™ CBD Softgels will be available in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan in early July.



“We are excited to introduce our first CBD-based products,” Niel Marotta, Indiva’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “Since legalization, we’ve heard from our consumers that they have a growing interest in CBD products. We saw an opportunity to leverage the popularity of our edible offerings to better serve all Canadian cannabis consumers with the first high CBD, low THC chocolate product in the market. In addition, we are excited to launch CBD softgels to complement our popular THC capsules. With these two new SKUs, we look forward to connecting with new of-age Canadians who are ready and excited to try CBD-based cannabis products.”

Bhang® CBD Milk Chocolate contains 10 mg of CBD and 0.5 mg of THC per package. Each chocolate is made with CBD distillate and sustainably-sourced cacao. It follows the same recipe as Canada’s #1 edible, Bhang® Milk Chocolate. INDIVA™ CBD Softgels contain 7-9 mg of CBD per softgel. Each softgel is filled with high-quality cannabis oil and pharmaceutical-grade MCT oil. Both products are manufactured at Indiva’s state-of-the-art facility in London, Ontario.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products .

CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACT

Meagan Kelly, Marketing and Communications Specialist

Phone: 613-979-6347

Email: mkelly@indiva.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Steve Low, Investor Relations

Phone: 647-620-5101

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

