The UK Managed Security Services Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The UK Managed Security Services Market is driven by the increasing sophistication and complexity of cyber-attacks. This has increased the demand for advanced threat protection solutions among the organizations. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, cloud based solutions, blockchain, among others are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Furthermore, a growing need to protect the IT resources and important organization data & information from malwares, ransomwares, among others is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. However, dearth of skilled professionals to manage the cybersecurity within an organization can hamper the market growth. Besides, high cost of cyber security solutions can pose budget constraints among organizations especially for the SMEs can further restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



The UK Managed Security Services Market is segmented based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company, and region. Based on security type, the market can be categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others. The endpoint security segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing BYOD trend among organizations especially among the SMEs.

Additionally, growing need to mitigate cyber-attacks and malware threats further drive the segmental growth. Based on deployment mode, the market can be split into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the associated benefits such as scalability, flexibility, auto-update feature, large storage space, among others offered by cloud.



The major players operating in the UK Managed Security Services Market are BAE Systems, BT Counterpane, IBM United Kingdom Ltd, SecureWorks, Trustwave Holdings, Accenture UK Ltd., CenturyLink Communications UK Ltd, Verizon UK Ltd, DXC Technology, Fujitsu Services Holdings PLC and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the UK Managed Security Services Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the UK Managed Security Services Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the UK Managed Security Services Market based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the UK Managed Security Services Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the UK Managed Security Services Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the UK Managed Security Services Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the UK Managed Security Services Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the UK Managed Security Services Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Managed Security Services Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. United Kingdom Managed Security Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk and Compliance Management, Vulnerability Management, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Disaster Recovery, Unified Threat Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation, Others)

6.2.2. By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)

6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.5. By End-user Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Defense, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. United Kingdom Network Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Organization Size

7.2.4. By End User Industry



8. United Kingdom Endpoint Security Market Outlook



9. United Kingdom Application Security Market Outlook



10. United Kingdom Cloud Security Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. United Kingdom Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. BAE Systems

15.2. BT Counterpane

15.3. IBM United Kingdom Ltd.

15.4. SecureWorks

15.5. Trustwave Holdings

15.6. Accenture UK Ltd.

15.7. CenturyLink Communications UK Ltd.

15.8. Verizon UK Ltd.

15.9. DXC Technology

15.10. Fujitsu Services Holdings PLC



16. Strategic Recommendations



