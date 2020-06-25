Dallas, Texas, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Biodiesel Market Size 2019 by Feedstock (Vegetable Oil [Soybean oil, Canola oil, Other edible oils], Animal fats[Poultry, White grease, Tallow, Others]), by Application (Fuel[Automotive, Marines, Others], Power Generation, Others), by Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Analysis report on the global biodiesel market offers a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, including factors such as demand dynamics, limitations, opportunities, threats, and regulatory overview. The report addresses both the present situation and future developments in the global and regional markets. The report also measures the market competition with the use of the five powers and positions of Porter's leading competitors based on their product range, regional presence, strategic initiatives, and total revenue. Prominent players involved in the global market for biodiesel have been studied in detail.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/153

The global market value of biodiesel is projected to surpass USD 47.90 billion in 2025. The growing prominence of biofuels as an alternative source in place of conventional fossil fuels is the key factor to supplement market growth. Increasing usage of biodiesel in power generation and automotive fuels is also projected to supplement market growth over the forecast period.

Biodiesel is an advanced biofuel that is sustainable and clean burning and can be made from various sources such as vegetable oils and animal fats. Biodiesel is seen as a renewable, domestic, and safe biofuel. Due to environmental degradation and resource depletion of conventional fossil fuels such as coal, the biodiesel industry is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years. Biodiesel is increasingly being used in the automotive industry, as it is consistent with the current system for engine and fuel use. Biofuels are used in power generation to run electricity generators. The global biofuel market overall is estimated to be witnessing impressive growth in the coming years.

Browse the ful report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/biodiesel-market

The global biodiesel market is categorized by the feedstock and application segment. By the feedstock segment, vegetable oils dominated the market in 2019. High production capacities of soyabean oil, canola oils & corn oil along with cheaper price and know-how awareness about the process supported the market growth. In terms of application, the fuel segment dominated biodiesel demand owing to the growing usage of biodiesel in passenger cars.

By region, Europe dominated the biodiesel demand with >37% market share in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region. Rapid growth in end-user industries is projected to fuel the demand for biodiesel in the coming years.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/153

The global biodiesel market is a highly fragmented industry with the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the global biodiesel market include Bunge Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Neste Corporation, Wilmar International Limited, Biox Corporation, Cargill Inc, Terravia Holdings Inc., Renewable Energy Group Inc, Münzer Bioindustrie GmbH and several others.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/153

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Market Outlook

Chapter 5. Global Biodiesel Market Overview, By Feedstock

Chapter 6. Global Biodiesel Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 7. Global Biodiesel Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.