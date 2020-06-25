SANTA CRUZ, Calif. and TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce that with the help of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform, it achieved a breakthrough in enterprise video security. Its implementation of JWT with Fastly brings token authentication to the edge greatly enhancing security and performance.
Scott Bishop of Fastly comments, “We were happy to work with NexTech AR Inferno’s team in bringing their JWT authentication to the edge. Our platform’s design allows us to compute at the edge and authenticating JWT at this stage is exactly the kind of use case we envisioned. Computing these at the edge enhances both Inferno ARs security as well as performance. What we have achieved with InfernoAR is fantastic”.
InfernoAR- CTO Mark Pace comments. “We are always looking at ways to enhance security. That we were able to push authentication to the edge to not only increase security, but also performance is a huge win. With the assistance of Fastly we were able to edge compute JWT putting the first line of defense as close to the user as possible.”
Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, NexTech AR noted “InfernoAR is a category killer product for NexTech” He continues "InfernoAR, is the world's most advanced SaaS AR Video Conferencing and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, that is loaded with features including; Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality all in one super-secure platform allowing enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences with the added knowledge that their data is secure. With automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages InfernoAR is in a class by itself."
As Fastly continues to offer more edge compute services, Pace sees InfernoAR moving additional features to the edge. Functions such as playlist rewriting, used to service iOS devices, can be moved to the edge further enhancing performance. “I’m looking forward to moving more of our basic services to the edge to remove load from the core to add more reliability and reduce latency as we move all of these closer to the user.”
Security is a core feature of InfernoAR – the platform services many Fortune 500 businesses. Token authentication allows the CDNs to reject serving videos to unauthorized users, by taking the JWT authentication to the edge security is pushed closer to the user and load is taken off the core application.
About Fastly
Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.
About InfernoAR
InfernoAR, supports clients that require integration with enterprise systems, custom workflow, cognitive search and discovery, interactive features and secure multi-CDN streaming in front of and behind the firewall. InfernoAR has been providing top products and service in the video streaming space for 10+ years.
Recent Company Highlights in 2020:
About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.
The company is pursuing four verticals in AR.
ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.
ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.
InfernoAR: the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages put InfernoAR in a class by itself.
ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: expected to launch in 2020, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.
