Burleson, TX, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it will pilot a new concept name and expanded burger focused menu in Lynchburg, VA. The new name, MMG Burger Bar, formerly a traditional Muscle Maker Grill, will reopen in early July and feature more decadent burger options; the “cheat day” twist to its current guilt free burger bar menu. Guests can still choose from the nutritionally packed protein options that include: grass-fed beef, all natural chicken breast, turkey or a plant-based Impossible burger, but now have a new option – the hand-crafted sirloin burger. The enhanced “cheat day” burger menu is available in five builds: MMG Fave, Avo Smash Club, Shroom & Swiss, El Diablo and the Hangover Burger. The new lineup of “cheat day” burgers are served on a brioche bun instead of MMG’s traditional whole wheat bun and have more topping options such as chipotle mayo, hickory smoked bacon and MMG’s in-house hand-crafted avocado smash made with queso fresco. All burgers are served with a side of crinkle-cut sweet potato fries or the newly added regular potato fries. Guests can upgrade to Loaded MMG Fries if they want melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos and dipping sauce.

Hand-Crafted Burgers

MMG Fave – Sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, zero-carb signature sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun

Avo Smash Club – MMG’s in-house hand-crafted avocado smash, sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun

Shroom & Swiss – Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, mayo and lettuce on a brioche bun

El Diablo – Pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, Cajun seasoning, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun

The Hangover – Sharp cheddar cheese, fried egg, hickory smoked bacon and mayo on a brioche bun

“The hand-crafted burger bar menu is the “cheat day” answer to our traditional, healthier for you burger bar menu, and we can’t wait for guests to try it” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer for Muscle Maker Grill. “You want a heathier burger? We’ve got you covered! However, if it’s your “cheat day” and you want something a little more indulgent, we have a burger for you too! Now more than ever, guests want a one-stop shop dining option and we feel like we’ve accomplished just that by expanding our offerings. The Lynchburg MMG Burger Bar is a great location to introduce our loyal guests to our new concept name and expanded burger lineup! The Company is continuing its focus on its non-traditional growth strategy which includes delivery-only ghost kitchens, universities and military bases, all which could accommodate the new Burger Bar model.”

