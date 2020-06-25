Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CEST. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date9 July 2020
Time10:00 CEST
Dial-in numbers   +45 78 15 01 08 (DK)
+44 (0) 333 300 9031 (UK)
+1 833 526 8398 (US)

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q2 and H1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

