Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CEST. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
|Date
|9 July 2020
|Time
|10:00 CEST
|Dial-in numbers
|+45 78 15 01 08 (DK)
+44 (0) 333 300 9031 (UK)
+1 833 526 8398 (US)
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All Q2 and H1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.
