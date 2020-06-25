With reference to stock notice of 13 May 2020 and partly remuneration to Mowi ASA’s Board members in the form of shares.

All Board members of Mowi have today purchased shares in the company as set forth below. The share purchases are pursuant to the recommendation from the Nomination Committee which was adopted by the General Assembly on 3 June 2020.

The Nomination Committee is of the view that Directors on the Board of Mowi should be encouraged to invest in shares in the company, which is also in line with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Accordingly, all Board members have purchased shares for the equivalent of NOK 59,886 each, in total NOK 598,865. The shares were purchased at market price of NOK 177.18 per share, equivalent to 338 shares each and 3,380 shares in total.

In addition to the above transactions, Bjarne Tellmann purchased 564 shares for NOK 99,929 at the same market price of NOK 177.18. Accordingly, Bjarne Tellmann purchased shares in total of NOK 159,815, equivalent to 902 shares at a market price of NOK 177.18.

Following the share purchases the Board members hold the following number of shares in Mowi:

Acquired shares New holding Ole-Eirik Lerøy (Chairman) (1) 338 1 500 964 Alf-Helge Aarskog 338 338 Cecilie Fredriksen (2) 338 964 Lisbet K. Nærø 338 964 Solveig Strand 338 2 338 Bjarne Tellmann 902 902 Kristian Melhuus 338 964 Anders Sæther 338 914 Torill Grønning 338 969 Hans Jakob Lande 338 338

1) Framar, a company owned by Ole-Eirik Lerøy and Sterna Finance Ltd, which is indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, have as previously disclosed entered into a consultancy agreement. In this connection Sterna has granted Framar an option to acquire, under certain terms and conditions, 750,000 shares in Mowi. See Mowi's Annual Report 2019 for complete disclosure.

2) Cecilie Fredriksen is a member of the class of Beneficiaries of the Trusts which indirectly control Geveran Trading Co Limited. Geveran Trading Co Limited owns 74,289,287 shares in Mowi ASA and hold TRS agreements with underlying exposure of 4,000,000 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-1, 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.