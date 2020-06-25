Dublin, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Charging Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research predicts that the global market for wireless charging would witness a CAGR of 24.89 % over the forecast period 2019-2028.



The rising need for convenient and effective charging systems is driving the growth of the global market. Further, the growing usage of smartphones & other such wearable devices, along with the strong growth of the electric vehicles market, is fuelling the market growth. There is an increasing preference for smart homes & smart offices of late. Also, various industries have been designing products with in-built wireless charging. These factors are creating some opportunities for market growth. However, wireless charging-enabled devices charge at a slow speed. They are less efficient and costly, as well. This is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the lack of a proper EV charging infrastructure is creating further obstacles for growth.



The global market spans across the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.



The Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market over the estimated period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the high consumer demand for automobiles in the region. Four out of the top ten globally-renowned automobile manufacturers are located in the region, and thus, the market for electric vehicles in APAC is also strong. The growing populace, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable incomes have been instrumental in the growth of the EV market. The growth in the regional EV market, in turn, spells growth for the wireless charging market in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



The top companies that have been studied in this market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Aircharge, Powermat, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Semtech, Belkin International Inc, NuCurrent, Infineon Technologies AG, WiTricity Corporation, ConvenientPower HK Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation (Integrated Device Technology Inc), Energous Corporation, TDK Corporation, and Samsung.



Samsung is one of the leading companies in the world for consumer electronics. Its product portfolio includes smartphones, desktops, laptops, wearables, tablets, virtual reality (VR), wireless speakers, televisions (TVs), home theatres, stereo shelf systems, headphones, accessories, printers, monitors, refrigerators, wall ovens, microwaves, memory & storage devices, cooktops & hoods, washers, dishwashers, dryers, vacuums, etc. The company has a strong geographical footprint, with operations in the Americas, Asia- Pacific, Europe, and Africa. In February 2020, Samsung launched new Galaxy Buds+, having eleven hours of music playback. These earplugs come with a 270mAh wireless charging case.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Wireless Charging Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Inclination of Food Chains Toward Powermat & Charging Points

2.2.2. Far-Field Wireless Charging

2.2.3. Use of Wireless Charging in Multiple Fields

2.3. Impact of COVID-19 On Wireless Charging

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Need for Convenience & Effective Charging Systems

2.8.2. Rising Number of Smartphones & Other Wearable Devices

2.8.3. Growth of Electric Vehicles

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Slower Charging Speed Compared to Counterparts

2.9.2. High Price & Lower Efficiency

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Adoption of Smart Homes & Smart Offices

2.10.2. In-Built Wireless Charging Options in Various Applications

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Absence of Unified Standards in Relation to Conformity

2.11.2. Lack of Proper Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure



3. Global Wireless Charging Market Outlook - By Components

3.1. Transmitters

3.2. Receivers



4. Global Wireless Charging Market Outlook - By Technology

4.1. Inductive

4.2. Resonant

4.3. Radio Frequency

4.4. Other Technologies



5. Global Wireless Charging Market Outlook - By End-Users

5.1. Automotive

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.2.1. Smartphones

5.2.2. Tablets

5.2.3. Wearable Devices

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Healthcare

5.5. Aerospace & Defense

5.6. Other End-Users



6. Global Wireless Charging Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market By Components

6.1.2. Market By Technology

6.1.3. Market By End-Users

6.1.4. Market By Consumer Electronics

6.1.5. Country Analysis

6.1.5.1. United States

6.1.5.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market By Components

6.2.2. Market By Technology

6.2.3. Market By End-Users

6.2.4. Market By Consumer Electronics

6.2.5. Country Analysis

6.2.5.1. United Kingdom

6.2.5.2. Germany

6.2.5.3. France

6.2.5.4. Spain

6.2.5.5. Italy

6.2.5.6. Russia

6.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market By Components

6.3.2. Market By Technology

6.3.3. Market By End-Users

6.3.4. Market By Consumer Electronics

6.3.5. Country Analysis

6.3.5.1. China

6.3.5.2. Japan

6.3.5.3. India

6.3.5.4. South Korea

6.3.5.5. Asean Countries

6.3.5.6. Taiwan

6.3.5.7. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.5.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market By Components

6.4.2. Market By Technology

6.4.3. Market By End-Users

6.4.4. Market By Consumer Electronics

6.4.5. Country Analysis

6.4.5.1. Brazil

6.4.5.2. Mexico

6.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market By Components

6.5.2. Market By Technology

6.5.3. Market By End-Users

6.5.4. Market By Consumer Electronics

6.5.5. Country Analysis

6.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.5.2. Saudi Arabia

6.5.5.3. Turkey

6.5.5.4. South Africa

6.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Aircharge

7.2. Belkin International Inc

7.3. Convenientpower Hk Limited

7.4. Energous Corporation

7.5. Powermat

7.6. Witricity Corporation

7.7. Nucurrent

7.8. Semtech

7.9. TDK Corporation

7.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

7.11. Qualcomm Technologies Inc

7.12. Infineon Technologies Ag

7.13. NXP Semiconductors

7.14. Samsung

7.15. Renesas Electronics Corporation (Integrated Device Technology Inc)



8. Research Methodology & Scope



