The "Nuclear Power Market - Installed Capacity, Generation, COVID-19 Impact, New Investment, and Key Country Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global nuclear power market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the global nuclear power market. The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecast nuclear power capacity and generation; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, major reactors, and new investments for five key nuclear power countries - The US, France, China, Japan, and Russian Federation. For another five countries - Republic of Korea, Canada, Ukraine, UK, and Germany, a brief overview and the historic and forecast nuclear power capacity and generation are discussed.
The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by the publisher's team of industry experts.
The report includes:
The report will allow you to:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America hold most of Global Nuclear Power Capacity
2.2. The US continues to be the largest nuclear power country
2.3. China to generate 9.1% of electricity from nuclear power by 2030, up from the current 4.5%.
2.4. While a few countries are scrambling for nuclear power, some have started phasing it out
3. Introduction
3.1. Nuclear Power Overview
3.2. Publisher Report Guidance
4. Nuclear Power Market, Global
4.1. Overview
4.2. Covid-19 Impact
4.3. Capacity, and Generation
4.4. Decommissioning and Pipeline Capacity
4.5. Drivers of the Nuclear Power Market
4.6. Challenges faced by the Nuclear Power Market
5. Nuclear Power Market, US
5.1. Overview
5.2. Covid-19 Impact
5.3. Capacity and Generation
5.4. Reactors
5.5. New Investments
6. Nuclear Power Market, France
6.1. Overview
6.2. Covid-19 Impact
6.3. Capacity and Generation
6.4. Reactors
6.5. New Investments
7. Nuclear Power Market, China
7.1. Overview
7.2. Covid-19 Impact
7.3. Capacity and Generation
7.4. Reactors
7.5. New Investments
8. Nuclear Power Market, Japan
8.1. Overview
8.2. Covid-19 Impact
8.3. Capacity and Generation
8.4. Reactors
8.5. New Investments
9. Nuclear Power Market, Russian Federation
9.1. Overview
9.2. Covid-19 Impact
9.3. Capacity and Generation
9.4. Reactors
9.5. New Investments
10. Nuclear Power Market, Other Key Countries
10.1. Republic of Korea
10.2. Canada
10.3. Ukraine
10.4. UK
10.5. Germany
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ompw65
