Tampa Bay, FL, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has released a new CEO Fraud Prevention Manual.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports that CEO fraud or Business Email Compromise (BEC) generated more than 23,000 complaints that were responsible for more than $1.7 billion in 2019. Between June 2016 and July 2019, the FBI reported that the total domestic and international exposed dollar loss was over $26 billion.

The KnowBe4 CEO Fraud Prevention Manual provides a thorough overview of how executives are compromised, how to prevent such an attack and to do if someone becomes a victim. It contains the latest definition of CEO fraud/BEC, recent statistics, examples of organizations that have experienced this type of crime and steps for resolution and restitution.

“Organizations need to use a combination of technology, training and processes in order to thwart CEO fraud/BEC attacks,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Employees need to know that they might not be able to spot a well-crafted spear phishing email that appears to come from their boss or a co-worker. New-school security awareness training can teach employees how to verify potentially illegitimate requests, even if they appear to be sent from a trusted source. With this new manual, we aim to equip security professionals with the tools they need to help prevent these kinds of attacks before they happen.”

To download the new KnowBe4 CEO Fraud Prevention Manual, visit https://info.knowbe4.com/ceo-fraud-prevention-manual.

