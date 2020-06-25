TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the school year officially comes to an end, Rogers Communications today announced its national Ted Rogers Community Grant partners have transitioned all youth programming online this summer, offering Canadian families free, self-directed educational experiences to fill the gap with many summer camps being cancelled due to COVID-19. These programs focus on developing critical skills across technology, innovation, financial literacy and education with engaging and empowering programs designed to prepare Canada’s next generation.



“School may officially be out, but learning in fun and interesting ways can continue over the summer months,” said Sevaun Palvetzian, Chief Communications Officer, Rogers Communications. “These free, online programs will help parents who don’t have in-person summer camp programming to depend on this year. These digital educational experiences have the added benefit of teaching skills that will help kids now, and throughout their entire lives.”

Junior Achievement Canada’s chapters across the country are offering free digital programs this summer to teach youth from Grade 3-12 about work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

“These programs not only teach fundamental financial literacy and entrepreneurship concepts, they can serve as a springboard for parents/guardians to talk with their children about the importance of budgeting, saving and debt – concepts that are more important now than ever,” said Karen Gallant, Vice President, Programs and Charter Services, Junior Achievement Canada. “Over the years, Rogers has impacted the lives of thousands of youth by supporting JA’s Company Program, and we are thankful for their continued support.”

Canada Learning Code is providing free live online experiences throughout the summer, teaching digital literacy to youth ages 6-17 through gaming, art and web design, all while inspiring this important life skill for the next generation.

“We're honoured to be a recipient of the Ted Rogers Community Grant which has helped fund our Teens Learning Code program since 2018,” said Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO and Co-Founder, Canada Learning Code. “To continue teaching digital skills from coast-to-coast-to-coast in this new normal, we've pivoted our beginner-friendly, in-person experiences to live and online. Thanks to Rogers, we're able to continue delivering free learning experiences virtually.”

Actua is offering Actua at Home , a digital library of free programs that encourage exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math for youth of all ages. Throughout the summer, families can learn about the space, coding, and artificial intelligence, to name a few.

“Actua is pleased to share that with the support of companies like Rogers, the Actua network will be able to continue to deliver online STEM programming for thousands of youth across Canada this summer,” said Jennifer Flanagan, President and CEO of Actua. “We’re also providing parent and teacher resources, as well as unplugged STEM learning resources for youth in Northern and remote communities who don’t have quality access to technology or broadband.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers has provided critical supports to help keep Canada’s most vulnerable connected. In addition to hundreds of devices and free voice and wireless plans for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Pflag and women’s shelters across the country, Rogers has also partnered with school boards in Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba to support online education.

