Vancouver, British Columbia, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendesk Technologies, the premier FinTech provider for Canada’s mortgage industry professionals, today announces the exciting launch of its newest feature, Compare and Share. Compare and Share is the latest feature to be integrated into Lendesk’s Spotlight Search product which is one of the industry’s first technology solutions to combine rates, product attributes, and policies into one easy-to-navigate tool for mortgage brokers.



Through the Lendesk Spotlight Search Compare and Share feature, mortgage brokers across the country can now not only search for, but compare mortgage rates and comprehensive policies, line-by-line in real-time, and export them as a package to be easily shared with clients in a secure, professional, and accessible way.



“Lendesk is proud to continue supporting Canada’s mortgage brokers by providing them with digital solutions that make their day-to-day activities more effective and efficient - especially during this time of prolonged uncertainty,” said Alex Conconi, Founder and CEO of Lendesk. “Through Compare and Share, mortgage brokers across the country will be able to compare products and policies together, enabling them to deliver the exceptional level of service that their clients expect, while also showcasing their professionalism, value, and industry expertise.”



Today’s announcement follows the launch of Lendesk’s Spotlight mobile application earlier this year - a first-of-its-kind mobile application for mortgage brokers on the go.



About Lendesk



Lendesk is a Canadian technology company that is modernizing the mortgage industry for Mortgage Brokers and Lenders. Lendesk operates Spotlight Search, Canada’s leading Product Pricing Engine (PPE), and is piloting its graceful Spotlight Submit Point of Sale (POS) System for Brokers and a connection to Canada’s top Institutional Lenders. Secure integrations with other industry providers make for a seamless user experience while robust bank-grade security measures provide peace of mind. The company was founded in 2014 by former Mortgage Broker and private lender, Alex Conconi of Conconi Growth Partners.



Located in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Lendesk team is composed of world-class software developers, app designers and online security experts. Lendesk Spotlight Submit is SOC 2 audited annually by KPMG. Lendesk recently moved to a larger office in Yaletown to accommodate its growth as it looks to scale its workforce in 2020.



For more information and company news, visit Lendesk.com.

